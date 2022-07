Minus their record scorer, the Netherlands instead mustered a wonderful goal. The issue for the holders was that it was required to earn them victory against the tournament’s ultimate underdogs. The chances are that absent Vivianne Miedema, who was ruled out by Covid, would have admired Danielle van de Donk’s spectacular decider. Maybe it took something special to defeat a spirited Portuguese side but, while they have seemed luckless amid injuries and illness, the Netherlands’ defence of their title has been unconvincing so far. And, indeed, their defence was unconvincing as Portugal mounted a second comeback in as many games.This...

