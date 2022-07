Eugene’s Hayward Field hosts the World Championships which start on Friday.Here, the PA news agency looks at five global stars who are expected to make an impact in Oregon.Faith KipyegonThe Kenyan has been unbeaten since retaining her 1500m Olympic crown and is looking to upgrade the silver she won three years ago when she had just returned following a 21-month maternity break.In Tokyo last year she became the first woman and only the second athlete to claim consecutive Olympic 1500m titles after Sebastien Coe.Christian ColemanWe’ll keep building on this. Outdoors will be special— Christian Coleman (@__coleman) March 20, 2022All eyes...

EUGENE, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO