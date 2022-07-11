MINI: Has country improved since Trump?

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
There's one tiny sliver of hope for Joe Biden in a devastating new poll that flags rising concerns over the President's age and performance and shows even most Democrats want another candidate in 2024. He could still beat Donald Trump.
American-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems—known as HIMARS—are shredding Russian troop positions and logistics hubs with little resistance, sowing terror among the occupying forces, a front-line Ukrainian governor has told Newsweek. Speaking from close to the front line in Ukraine's war torn east, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai...
Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
Just when it seemed like President Joe Biden’s approval rating couldn’t get any lower, it has: only 33% of the country approves of Biden’s performance, according to a new poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. Remarking that Biden is “hemorrhaging support,” The New...
David Gergen says it's "inappropriate" for candidates to run for the White House in their 80s. "You're not quite as sharp as you once were," he told The New York Times in a recent interview. Questions about age have swirled with the possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Former...
Water-intensive crops like cotton appear along the rural highways in the hot Phoenix sun. Water-hungry lawns spring into sight as you enter the more affluent neighborhoods in the valley center. These raise eyebrows and questions as water dwindles and shortages are straining some communities.
JERUSALEM, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday will sign a joint agreement pledging to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon on the second day of Biden's Middle East trip.
A Cedar Rapids man is suing the city and mayor over an ordinance that requires five members of the police department’s Citizen Review Board to be people of color. Kevin Wymore, a retired public health analyst, alleges that in February 2021, the City of Cedar Rapids adopted an ordinance establishing an independent, nine-member Citizen Review […]
A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
