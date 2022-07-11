ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage, MN

'Endangered' missing teen located in Savage, reported safe

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 19-year-old man who was last...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

KARE 11

UPDATE: Missing Prior Lake teen found safe in Savage

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Police in Prior Lake announced Monday that 19-year-old Jacob Rich of Prior Lake had been located safely in Savage, about five miles northeast of the teenager's hometown. Police had asked for help from the public to locate the young man with autism who walked away...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday, the...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth road rage murder: Suspect's girlfriend takes stand

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - During the third day of Jamal Smith's murder trial, the jury heard from a key witness and was presented with critical DNA analysis. Rondelle Hardin, Smith's girlfriend, testified in court Wednesday, telling the court she did not want to take the stand and was compelled to do so only after receiving a subpoena.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Teenager Cited For Inattentive Driving

(Anoka, MN) -- A teen driver has been cited in Anoka County after crashing into a semi over the weekend while she streamed Stranger Things on her phone while she was behind the wheel. The teen driver suffered minor injuries. She had initially denied being on her cell phone at the time. The Anoka County Sheriff is reminding drivers to put away the distractions. Almost 40-thousand Minnesota crashes were linked to distracted driving between 2016 and 2020, causing 155 deaths.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
101.3 KDWB

Minnesota Teen Watches 'Stranger Things' While Driving, Crashes Into Semi

A teenage driver in Anoka County caused a crash last weekend by watching the television show Stranger Things while driving, according to Bring Me The News. The teen's vehicle veered "fully in the oncoming lane" while a semi-truck was traveling in the opposite direction, according to a release from Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The semi-truck driver swerved into the shoulder to avoid a collision, but the semi's trailer still hit the teen's vehicle, causing her to roll multiple times. However, the teen only suffered minor injuries, and the move likely saved her life.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cold case solved: Body found in Rosemount ID'd as missing NY man

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - Authorities in Rosemount announced Wednesday that the cold case of a body found in 2014 has been solved. In a morning press conference, Rosemount police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said that DNA science and law enforcement partnerships helped bring closure to the family of a missing man.  The medical examiner identified the body as James Everett, who was 48 years old at the time of his death. He was from Cohocton, New York and went missing in the fall of 2013. "It's been a long time coming," Police Chief Mike Dahlstrom said. "This is...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
fox9.com

'Endangered' missing teen last seen walking from car in Savage

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Prior Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a 19-year-old man who was last seen in Savage on July 8, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Jacob Rich was last seen before 10 a.m. on July 8...
SAVAGE, MN
KARE 11

Life sentence handed down in murder outside Lakeville daycare

A 33-year-old Richfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Dakota County say Atravius Joseph Weeks was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 60, hospitalized after hang glider crashes in southern Minnesota lake

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 60-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday after a hang glider crash in southern Minnesota. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office says the "motorized or powered" hang glider crashed shortly before 2 p.m. on Clear Lake in Lexington Township, which is roughly 50 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Jay Ugland, of nearby Le Center, was the only person in the aircraft, which was fitted with pontoon floats for aquatic landings and takeoffs. Anglers on the lake helped Ugland out of the water, and a medical helicopter flew him to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.  The cause of the crash is under investigation. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Fatal motorcycle crash in Dodge County

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. It happened on Highway 30 around 10:21 am Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 75-year-old man from Glencoe was riding east when his 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser went into the ditch near 115th Avenue. The rider was thrown from the cycle and killed.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
KARE 11

Day 3: Jurors watch Jamal Smith Facebook video post

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a crucial day in the Highway 169 shooting trial, as Jamal Smith's girlfriend reluctantly took the stand and the jury saw, for the first time, the video Smith posted on Facebook hours before. Smith is accused of firing a single shot that struck Jay Boughton...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

A firework was set off inside the Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan Tuesday night. Police said they received several calls reporting that a firework was going off just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities noted that "several" people were treated for minor injuries and released. An early investigation shows that a suspect...
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

The woman fatally shot in Apple Valley Sunday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 49-year-old Michelle McGill. The Apple Valley woman died of multiple gunshot wounds just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Oriole Drive, where police had been summoned on a report of shots fired. Apple Valley Police Department said several people called 911 to report "multiple people shooting at each other," in addition to a vehicle fleeing the scene.
APPLE VALLEY, MN

