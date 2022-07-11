ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsley, IA

DIMMITT SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA KINGSLEY, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL WEAPONS AND DRUG CHARGES. 35-YEAR-OLD LEVI DIMMITT WAS...

kscj.com

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for meth and more

OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
OCHEYEDAN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

ASHTON—A 23-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, near Ashton on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alberto Armando Vazquez stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2017 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup for dark windows...
ASHTON, IA
kiwaradio.com

O’Brien County Deputies Apprehend Oelwein Man After He Ran From Courthouse

Primghar, Iowa — There was a bit of excitement and a few tense moments in Primghar on Wednesday, July 12th, 2022. According to O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputy Jett Korver, 43-year-old Joshua Moore of Oelwein was at O’Brien County District Court, having been the defendant in a jury trial. He tells us that Moore’s ex-wife had reported a violation of the no-contact order. Korver says he went over to the court house and visited with Moore, his attorney, family, and the county attorney, and was investigating the no-contact order violation complaint, when Moore allegedly left the court house and ran.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Kingsley, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Sibley, IA
Kingsley, IA
Crime & Safety
Sibley, IA
Crime & Safety
kicdam.com

Sibley Man Arrested On Abuse Charges

Sibley, IA (KICD) — A Sibley man is facing several counts of felony abuse charges. 32 year old Mitchel Duskin was arrested last Tuesday on five counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse. The criminal complaints filed against Duskin on May 18th claim he abused an underage family member on...
SIBLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. Denvy Hoffman, 23, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hawarden Woman Accused Of Assaulting Officer, EMT Faces Felony Charge

Hawarden, Iowa — A Hawarden woman who was apparently in distress now faces a felony charge after she allegedly lashed out at those trying to help her. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, Hawarden Police Officer Adam Ter Haar says that he went to 28-year-old Stacy Carr’s home just after midnight on Monday morning to assist EMTs that had been paged to Carr’s place after she had apparently called 911. Officer Ter Haar states that Carr had told the 911 dispatcher that she had overdosed on “mushrooms.”
HAWARDEN, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
kscj.com

IOWA AIR GUARD COMMAND CHIEF ARRESTED

THE COMMAND CHIEF OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WAS ARRESTED IN POLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AFTER POLICE SAY HE DROVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT CAMP DODGE AND CAUSED MULTIPLE PROPERTY ACCIDENTS. FIFTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD THOMAS FENNELL OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST OFFENSE O-W-I. MASTER SERGEANT FENNELL IS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Wrong way pursuit on I-29 ends in Madison; 2 people in custody

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg says they now have two men in custody. Walburg says the pursuit started in Minnehaha County and went into Moody County, on Highway 34, onto some gravel roads, back onto Highway 34 and eventually into Madison. The pursuit ended at...
MADISON, SD
kicdam.com

Drug Charges Filed After Suspicious Vehicle Investigation

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A woman was arrested in Emmet County on drug charges as the result of a report of a suspicious vehicle on Saturday. According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at around 1:30 in the afternoon from a resident who was worried about a vehicle parked at the end of their farm driveway. Officers encountered 55 year old Sonia Black of Boyden standing outside the vehicle when they arrived.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Guns#Marijuana#Firearms
Mix 97-3

8 Escaped South Dakota Convicts Still On The Run

Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two cited for trespassing on golf course

ORANGE CITY—Two Orange City residents were cited about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of 22-year-old Dylan Lane Johnson and 18-year-old Cadence Makayla De Jong stemmed from them being on Landsmeer Golf Club property in Orange City after regular business hours and without permission, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
iheart.com

Investigators Identify Cause of Western Iowa Home Explosion

(Ida County, IA) -- Investigators are releasing the cause of a home explosion in western Iowa. The Ida County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's office say the cause of the explosion at a home in Battle Creek was an underground gas leak. Three occupants of the home were injured in the explosion. So far, the conditions of the three people hurt have not been released.
IDA COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nwestiowa.com

Archer woman arrested for meth and more

SHELDON—A 35-year-old Archer woman was arrested about 11:10 a.m. Monday, July 11, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and speeding. The arrest of Kendra Sue Goeden stemmed from the stop of...
KELOLAND TV

Man charged with assault and intent to commit murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of firing a gun at a home and shooting a child. A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge Raul Mata with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder and other charges. The crime...
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for burglary, meth

SIBLEY—A 29-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, July 10, on charges of third-degree burglary, aggravated theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief, obstructing prosecution or defense, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Juan Antonio Toledo Lopez stemmed from...
SIBLEY, IA
1380kcim.com

Vail Man Faces Felony Charge For Shattering Stone Slab At Carroll Business

A Vail man faces a felony charge in Carroll County District Court for allegedly destroying a slab of decorative stone owned by a local business. Court documents show 24-year-old Roman Corado-Mauricio was issued a summons to appear on July 9 for second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in connection to a May 7 report of vandalism in the 900 block of E. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit alleges Corado-Mauricio was intoxicated while walking through the Irlbeck Precision Surfaces property when he violently shook a stone slab without cause, causing it to shatter. Damage to the piece was estimated at well over $1,500. Corado-Mauricio’s preliminary hearing is slated for Thursday, July 28. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
VAIL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy