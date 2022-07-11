DIMMITT SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Primghar, Iowa — There was a bit of excitement and a few tense moments in Primghar on Wednesday, July 12th, 2022. According to O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputy Jett Korver, 43-year-old Joshua Moore of Oelwein was at O’Brien County District Court, having been the defendant in a jury trial. He tells us that Moore’s ex-wife had reported a violation of the no-contact order. Korver says he went over to the court house and visited with Moore, his attorney, family, and the county attorney, and was investigating the no-contact order violation complaint, when Moore allegedly left the court house and ran.
