DIMMITT SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Hawarden, Iowa — A Hawarden woman who was apparently in distress now faces a felony charge after she allegedly lashed out at those trying to help her. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, Hawarden Police Officer Adam Ter Haar says that he went to 28-year-old Stacy Carr’s home just after midnight on Monday morning to assist EMTs that had been paged to Carr’s place after she had apparently called 911. Officer Ter Haar states that Carr had told the 911 dispatcher that she had overdosed on “mushrooms.”

HAWARDEN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO