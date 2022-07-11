Red Sox Pitchers And First Basemen // Will The Brooklyn Nets Trade Kevin Durant? // Celtics Sign Malcolm Brogdon – 7/11 (Hour 2)

NEW YORK (AP) — Raise your hand if you saw that coming from the Cincinnati Reds. Joey Votto lined a tiebreaking double in a three-run 10th inning for his second go-ahead hit of the night, and Cincinnati beat the New York Yankees 7-6 on Thursday to earn an unexpected series win. Last in the NL Central, the Reds got an outstanding outing from Luis Castillo and took two of three at Yankee Stadium from the top team in the majors. They blew a sizable lead for the second consecutive night, but this time recovered and held on to win for the sixth time in seven games overall. Boosted by a ninth-inning comeback in the opener Tuesday night, it’s the first time they’ve won back-to-back series all season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO