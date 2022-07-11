ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Pitchers And First Basemen // Will The Brooklyn Nets Trade Kevin Durant? // Celtics Sign Malcolm Brogdon – 7/11 (Hour 2)

985thesportshub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article0:00 – The guys open the hour looking at the play of various...

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect

There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEEI Sports Radio

Looking back at why Brusdar Graterol isn't a Red Sox

When it comes to the Red Sox' return in the trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, Monday night should have been noteworthy. For the first time, all three pieces of the deal who came the Sox' way - Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong - were on the major league roster for the first time.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State. His reason? Apparently, the Warriors […] The post RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Nets#Celtics#Red Sox Pitchers
USA TODAY

NBA commissioner Adam Silver not happy with Kevin Durant's trade request: 'We don't like to see it'

Amidst a hectic NBA offseason headlined by a looming Kevin Durant sweepstakes, commissioner Adam Silver weighed in. Appearing at a news conference at the annual NBA Board of Governors meeting, Silver discussed Durant requesting a trade just days before his four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets was set to kick in. Considered by many to be an extremely pro-player commissioner, Silver said this kind of behavior is not good for the league.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

2 New Celtics Players Send Out Viral Tweets

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the acquisitions of veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. The Celtics signed Gallinari in free agency, and made a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Brogdon. The two players each sent out several tweets that have gone viral since the announcement became official.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WEEI Sports Radio

Alex Cora isn't happy, and he shouldn't be

The other day White Sox manager Tony La Russa offered a unique way to explain away the frustrations of his underachieving club. "At some point, your skin has to get tough," he noted. "You have to have scabs. It’s been rough enough. You don’t walk through the season, show up in October and not have any scars. We keep our toughness going; this is putting stuff in the bank that will pay off later."
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Votto delivers, Reds surprise Yanks 7-6 in 10 to win series

NEW YORK (AP) — Raise your hand if you saw that coming from the Cincinnati Reds. Joey Votto lined a tiebreaking double in a three-run 10th inning for his second go-ahead hit of the night, and Cincinnati beat the New York Yankees 7-6 on Thursday to earn an unexpected series win. Last in the NL Central, the Reds got an outstanding outing from Luis Castillo and took two of three at Yankee Stadium from the top team in the majors. They blew a sizable lead for the second consecutive night, but this time recovered and held on to win for the sixth time in seven games overall. Boosted by a ninth-inning comeback in the opener Tuesday night, it’s the first time they’ve won back-to-back series all season.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy