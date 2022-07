SAN FRANCISCO -- On the last homestand at Oracle Park, a Giants executive sat near the field and shook his head as he thought about the month ahead for Major League Baseball. The three-day draft will start on Sunday, and two days later there's the All-Star Game. As fans have been preoccupied with All-Star selections and snubs, teams have been focusing on buttoning things up before the draft. But they won't get a breather when it's done.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO