Gresham, OR

Two decades of art - Gresham Arts Festival returns this weekend

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 2 days ago

Flagship community event back Saturday, July 16, with 125 artist booths, family fun

Twenty years ago a group in downtown Gresham came up with an ambitious idea to draw crowds to the small businesses facing expanding box stores elsewhere in the city.

At the time Judy Han was the president of the Downtown Gresham Booster Association, and she suggested hosting an art walk.

"I called a bunch of artists, and got 20 to commit to doing it," Han said.

They decided to host the event on the third Saturday in July, and worked with the city to shut down Main Avenue from Second to Fourth Street.

"We didn't have any money, but we made it happen thanks to the efforts of that group of volunteers," Han said.

The inaugural Gresham Art Walk was grassroots to say the least. The organizers hadn't ever put something like that together, so there weren't facilities like portable toilets or services like garbage collection. But there were talented artists and a lot of community spirit from the 1,500 folks who showed up to downtown that afternoon.

"It was a whole lot of begging for forgiveness and support from the city," Han said. "But the key was the artists kept coming back each year because they sold really well. The artists supported the event, and the community supported it."

From those early days, which are filled with wonderful memories for Han, the festival has continued to grow. Though the name changed, and new folks are at the helm, the annual Gresham Arts Festival continues to serve as the flagship event for East Multnomah County each summer.

"The arts festival is a way to connect with your community and see your neighbors," said Sasha Konell, Gresham's community engagement community events specialist who began helming the event for the city in 2018.

And now everything is set for the 20th anniversary of the Gresham Arts Festival Saturday, July 16. The variety of mediums on display by the 125 jury-selected artists is mind boggling. There will be ceramics and cottage crafts, glass and jewelry, paintings and photography, sculptures and woodwork, 2D and 3D mixed media, and so much more.

"This was a tough year for the jury pool, we had so many new artists applying," Konell said. "People are excited to get out and be together."

This year is also a return to normalcy after COVID forced things online one year and several reduced the other. Live music is back, and the Kids Village is expanded with bounce houses, a petting zoo, the Children's Splash Pad, arts and crafts stations, and more.

The one change that stuck is centering the festival in the Gresham Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St. That site prevents the confusing sprawl that sometimes occurred within the streets of downtown, prevents any disruptions to downtown businesses, and reduces summer heat off the asphalt.

"Everything flows better in the plaza," Konell said. "When we were on the streets you would get lost and feel like you missed things."

The change also got a nearly unanimous stamp of approval from the artists, which is always a great sign when it comes to the festival.

"We love seeing our artists every year — some have been setting up since the festival was first created by Judy 20 years ago," Konell said.

The Gresham Arts Festival has always had this frenetic, fun energy about it, and current organizers attribute a lot of that to Han, even though she stepped back from running the event. In the 11th year of the Art Walk, Han realized they needed a change.

"I think the festival needed to be bigger and bolder," Han said. "You have to know when it's time, and it was never about us. You can have a grand idea, but you need people to trust you and give it a shot."

So she decided to turn it all over to the city, who had the resources and manpower to keep expanding the festival.

"I sat down with (former) Mayor Shane Bemis and said, 'I'm old, this group is old,'" Han said with a laugh. "Shane is the reason it continued. He said, 'Judy do you know how many cities would beg for an event like this — we are not going to let it go.'"

"If it was a different mayor I don't know if we would be celebrating 20 years," she added.

Now Han loves to visit the festival as a member of the community, though she still makes the rounds to check in on the artists and see if they need anything from her.

"This is an event for everybody," she said. "No matter where you come from, or what language you speak, we all get to enjoy the art together."

Gresham Arts Festival

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16

WHERE: Gresham Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St.

INFO: bit.ly/38t8RaY

Lake Oswego Review

Why did Portland cancel Friends of Trees contract?

Bureau competition appears to be setting the city back in its efforts to protect residents from extreme weather.In June of last year, Portland was hit with its highest temperatures on record, reaching 116 degrees in some areas. The heat wave — caused by a "heat dome" that trapped hot air across the Pacific Northwest — killed dozens of people. Like with most natural disasters, the impacts of the heat wave were felt unequally. People in low-income neighborhoods — crowded with large roads and parking lots that radiate heat — endured the highest temperatures. In Portland, greener and wealthier neighborhoods west...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Music Mondays brings the party to the Gresham Arts Plaza

Weekly summer concert series begins with rocking performance from Rich Layton and Tough Town.It was a "Party on the Plaza" as a free concert series kicked off with a Fourth of July bang. Gresham's Music Mondays concert series, hosted by the Center for the Arts Foundation in its 14th year, made its return Monday, July 4, with rocking performances from openers Dustin and Andrea Rose, and the main act Rich Layton and Tough Town. The shows take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Monday in July and August at the Gresham Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St. ...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

