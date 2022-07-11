Gresham Japanese Garden hosts koi fish expo

Colorful carp brighten Main City Park during informative weekend gathering with activities for kids

Kohaku, tancho sanke, showa sanke, bekko — brilliantly colored koi fish of all shapes, sizes and patterns were on display in Gresham Main City Park last weekend for an expo to share a love of the ornamental fish.

The Northwest Koi and Goldfish Club displayed many types of the colored carps, which were first bred in Japan, during an event Saturday, July 9, hosted by the Friends of the Gresham Japanese Garden.

There were large pools with the fish on display; a children's area with origami and arts and crafts; ikebana arrangements; bonsai displays; lessons on caring for koi; and a live fish auction.

This was the first event in years for the club after COVID delays and cancelations.

Learn more about the Friends of Gresham Japanese Garden and how to volunteer to support Tsuru Island, Ebetsu Plaza, and future cultural events online at greshamjapanesegarden.org

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.