ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Jim Bognet holds rally in Electric City

By Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3je09H_0gc8GcQQ00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The November general election may be four months away, but candidates for federal and state offices are ramping up efforts to garner voter support.

One of the most closely watched congressional races in the nation is for the 8th district seat in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright will once again face Republican Jim Bognet.

This is round two between Cartwright and Bognet. Cartwright defeated Bognet by some 12,000 votes in November of 2020.

On Monday, Bognet called in a GOP heavyweight to help him win this time around.

“We are so happy to be here with the one and only republican whip Steve Scalise as well as the next representative of Pennsylvania’s 8th congressional district Jimmy Bognet,” said Representative Dan Meuser- (r) 9th district.

Congressman Dan Mesuer kicked off the campaign rally for Jim Bognet in Scranton Monday morning. It was all about bringing victory to the republican party in November.

Missing, endangered man from Lackawanna County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zK258_0gc8GcQQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPc15_0gc8GcQQ00

“Ladies and gentlemen this election in 18 weeks, is so important. We had been represented by people that don’t have our values that don’t share our beliefs,” said Jim Bognet (r) candidate 8th congressional district.

Scalise highlighted the urgency of the GOP winning this seat.

“Well, this seat is critical we need to flip four seats to fire Nancy Pelosi and win the house back and put check and balance on Biden’s far left agenda and Jim Bognet has been such a strong candidate. He’s been working really hard and he’s the kind of candidate that can help be part of a Republican majority that starts confronting all these crises that families are struggling with,” stated Representative Steve Scalise- (r) Louisiana.

Scalise gained much national attention in 2017 when he and three other people were shot while practicing for the annual congressional baseball game in Virginia.

“It’s amazing to have a hero like Steve Scalise in Scranton, Pennsylvania to deliver our message of change and get rid of Joe Biden, get rid of Matt Cartwright get rid of Nancy Pelosi. Steve is going to be the house majority leader. We are going to save America,” Bognet added.

The folks at this rally believe the outcome of this election will be different than in 2020 when Cartwright defeated Bognet.

“We are here for Jim for Wayne County from Honesdale. We are behind Jim 100 percent,” said Judy Ahrens of Honesdale.

“We are transfers from New Jersey. We just love it here. Biden is doing an awful job. We need Jim Bognet so we can get rid of Matt Cartwright,” explained Pat Wilczynski of Honesdale.

Cartwright defeated Bognet by some 12,000 votes in November of 2020 and Eyewitness News will cover campaign events in every major race in the region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Governor reviewing bill honoring late Scranton patrolman

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday marks seven years since Scranton Police Officer John Wilding was killed in the line of duty. Now a bill sits on the governor’s desk honoring the patrolman. Senate Bill 814 also known as the Officer John Wilding Law received bipartisan support passing the state senate with a 35 to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Government
City
Honesdale, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Scranton, PA
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Lackawanna County, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Scranton, PA
Elections
WBRE

Constitution expert weighs in on Roe v. Wade decision

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Protests continue after the Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Presidential historian Larry Cook said the decision was based on the 10th amendment. “Which [The 10th amendment] says that if it’s not listed in the constitution, then it doesn’t fall under federal jurisdiction and it falls […]
DALLAS, PA
wdac.com

“Christine’s Law” Measure Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – Drivers would be required to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy winter storms under Senate Bill 1094, which was signed into law by Gov. Wolf. Named “Christine’s Law,” the proposal would prevent tragedies like the one that befell Christine Lambert of Lehigh County on Christmas Day 2005. She died when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield. “Christine’s Law” would be give police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard. The new law takes effect in 60 days meaning snow and ice removal would be required for the upcoming winter.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Doug Mastriano campaigns in Luzerne County

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Republican candidate Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop at Leggio’s Italian Restaurant in Luzerne County Saturday night. Mastriano is running against democrat Josh Shapiro for governor of Pennsylvania. It may be July, but both candidates have been busy drumming up voter support ahead of the November general election. Republican gubernatorial candidate […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Weld-A-Saurus Camp’ back for kids and adults

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students and adults in Lackawanna County will be able to part take in ‘Weld-A-Saurus Camp’ at the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County. From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting July 11 to July 15 and July 18 to July 22, local seventh and eighth-grade students will learn how to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dan Meuser
Person
Steve Scalise
wlvr.org

Allentown’s chief operating officer resigns five months into job

Allentown Chief Operating Officer Leonard Lightner is resigning just five months after being appointed. Lightner submitted his letter of resignation earlier this month; his last day with the city is July 21. “He put us in a good position and now he’s stepping away to pursue other interests and we’re...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County Council votes to repair Nanticoke bridge

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many roads and bridges in our area are in need of significant and costly repairs. Tuesday night, Luzerne County Council made decisions on how to secure the money necessary to fix them up but not everyone agreed with the decision. On the list is the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge. Officials previously […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter supervisors reject Reading Country Club proposals

EXETER Twp., Pa. – It looks like Exeter Township and the Reading Country Club are back to square one. At Monday night’s meeting, the township supervisors voted 4-1 to reject each of the two proposals they had received to manage the golf course and club house operations. Vice...
READING, PA
WBRE

911 phone outages in Lackawanna County resolved

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Phone calls to 911 in Lackawanna County were disrupted between 9:00 p.m. and 9:57 p.m. according to Communications Director Joe D’Arienzo. In the event of such outages, residents of Lackawanna County are instructed to call either their local police department, text 911 with their emergency, or call 570-819-4916 or 1-888-819-4911.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Electric City#Democrat#Republican#Gop#The Republican Party
touropia.com

14 Best Things to do in Scranton, PA

Nestled away in the northeast of Pennsylvania is Scranton; a surprisingly scenic city that acts as the cultural and commercial capital of Lackawanna County. Once a coal mining, railroad and industrial powerhouse, it is now mostly known for being the setting of the hit TV show ‘The Office’.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Mobile 9/11 memorial on display

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A piece of history rolled into Luzerne County this weekend. The ‘9/11 Never Forget Tunnel to Towers’ mobile exhibit is on display in Pittston Township. The exhibit is parked outside Miller-Keystone Blood Center for its ‘Never Forget Weekend.’ That included a blood drive. The tractor-trailer expands into a 1,100-square-foot display […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBRE

Jamaican man extradited to PA to face fraud charges

The man is the first Jamaican citizen to be extradited to the United States on fraud charges. SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A resident of St. James Parish, Jamaica, was extradited to Scranton, Pennsylvania to face 16 charges of mail and wire fraud. The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that...
WBRE

Avery’s lemonade donates to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local nine-year-old has started her own business, but she isn’t raising money to keep for herself. She’s donating it to help out some of her favorite animals. Avery Dietrick started selling lemonade a few years ago and has been donating all the money to local animal shelters. “Well, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
dailyadvent.com

Luzerne County man loses $750 in Facebook puppy scam

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a man in Luzerne County sent $750 in gift cards to an address in New York for a puppy that never came on July 10. Officials said a 56-year-old man contacted a fraudulent Facebook account selling York puppies. The unknown actor told the victim...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

How local families are coping with inflation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rising prices for gas, food, and rent have caused inflation in the U.S. to surge to a new four-decade high last month. As a result, household budgets in NEPA are shrinking and the Federal Reserve is being pressured to drive up interest rates. The government’s Consumer Price Index soared 9.1 […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy