Wilkes-barre Township, PA

‘Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage’ coming to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBXH7_0gc8FMX700

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The “Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage” theater production is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Dec. 15.

The show presented by Round Room Live and Nickelodeon features all the beloved characters from the preschool television series, including Blue, her friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy and many more. The new original musical adventure will have kids of all ages singing and dancing in the aisles.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 15, with presales beginning Monday. For tickets and additional information, visit Ticketmaster.com or MoheganSunArenaPA.com.

Dustin Tokarski's time in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was brief, but his numbers were excellent. On Wednesday the veteran goaltender returned to the Penguins, looking to provide some stability in net for the AHL club for the 2022-23 season. Tokarski, 32, signed a one-year deal with parent club Pittsburgh worth $775,000.
It is an exciting time for Community Bank N.A. here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The DeWitt, New York-headquartered company is nearing completion of its Pennsylvania "flagship" location in Wilkes-Barre Township near Mohegan Sun Arena.
Times Leader

Times Leader

