NFL standings 2022: Buffalo Bills take over top spot in AFC following Chiefs loss

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

Before diving into the NFL games today , here are the latest 2022 NFL standings. Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings and NFL playoff predictions will also provide additional perspective on where all 32 teams stand over the league’s 17-game schedule.

NFL Standings

How many games in the NFL season?

This past season represented the first time the NFL went to an 18-week, 17-game schedule. From 1978-89, 16 games were played over a 16-week period without any of the teams having a bye. The expanded NFL schedule has been part of this league’s growth over the years. It went from 14 games to 16 games back in 1978. Prior to that, teams played 12 games from 1947-1960.

Who has the best record in the NFL?

Credit: USA Today Network

After 12 weeks and one Thursday night game in the NFL regular season, the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the league at 10-1. They are followed in the race for the top record in football by the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs at 9-2. Next, are the Buffalo Bills at 9-3 after winning their “Thursday Night Football” game and then the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins at 8-3

What does NFL stand for?

NFL stands for National Football League, the most-accomplished gridiron league in the world. The origins of professional football date all the way back to 1892 when Pudge Heffelfinger’s contract to play a game for the Allegheny Athletic Association against the Pittsburgh Athletic Club was purchased.

In the early years of the NFL, it was known as the American Professional Football Association starting back in 1920. It later became known as the NFL with the 1932 season representing the first true NFL Playoff Game between the Chicago Bears and Portsmouth Spartans (modern-day Detroit Lions).

Sportsnaut will provide the latest NFL scores throughout the 2022 season, with NFL standings updated each week.

How many teams are in the NFL?

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

There are currently 32 NFL teams. The original 1920 APFA league consisted of 14 teams. Following that inaugural season, three franchises folded and four other teams lasted just one year.

Once the 1922 season came calling, pre-modern iterations of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears were formed. The Chicago Cardinals (now in Arizona) were also a part of that league with the New York Giants (1925), Los Angeles Buccaneers (1926), Philadelphia Eagles (1933), Boston Redskins (1933), and Cleveland Rams (1937) joining over a 16-year span.

As for modern NFL expansion teams, the Houston Texans are the newest. They were formed in 2002 to bring the league to 32 teams.

How many playoff teams are there in the NFL?

The pandemic-centric 2020 NFL season saw the league add a seventh playoff team in both the AFC and NFC. That continued the following season and will be the case moving forward. The NFL standings will dictate the final seeding.

The four division winners in each conference earn automatic bids to the NFL Playoffs with three more wild card teams in each conference. Since 2020, only the No. 1 seed in each conference earned a first-round bye through Wild Card Weekend. Prior to that, the top-two teams had byes on the first weekend. Here is how the playoff format is constructed for the opening round.

  • No. 7 seed vs No. 2 seed
  • No. 6 seed vs No. 3 seed
  • No. 5 seeds vs No. 4 seed

When is the NFL Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII will be held in Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. The game will kick off on February 12, 2023 .

From 1967-78, the Super Bowl was played in early January. It moved to late January from 1979-2003 and the first Sunday in February from 2004-2021. This past year represented the first time it was played on the second Sunday in February and it will continue to be played on that day for the foreseeable future.

Who won the Super Bowl in 2022?

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford led his team to a dramatic 23-20 victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Cooper Kupp won the game’s MVP with 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns .

Recent Super Bowl winners

  • 2022: Los Angeles Rams over Cincinnati Bengals (23-20)
  • 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Kansas City Chiefs (31-9)
  • 2020: Kansas City Chiefs over San Francisco 49ers (31-20)
  • 2019: New England Patriots over Los Angeles Rams (13-3)
  • 2018: Philadelphia Eagles over New England Patriots (41-33)
  • 2017: New England Patriots over Atlanta Falcons (34-28)
  • 2016: Denver Broncos over Carolina Panthers (24-10)
  • 2015: New England Patriots over Seattle Seahawks (28-24)
  • 2014: Seattle Seahawks over Denver Broncos (43-8)
  • 2013: Baltimore Ravens over San Francisco 49ers (34-31)

Comments / 22

Consider This ...
10-15

Preaching, prancing, overpaid primadonnas and vulturous owners preying on taxpayer and fan dollars is not entertainment. Americans are over it and moving on to sports that offer better role models and values

Reply(4)
3
