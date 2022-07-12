Channel 4 News presenter asks Starmer if politicians should be ‘boring’

No-one from local communities wants a prime minister who "jokes" and is "entertainment," Sir Keir Starmer has said as the Tory leadership elections get underway.

The Labour leader was asked whether he was "too boring" to be prime minister as he made a speech in Gateshead on Monday (11 July).

Speaking to Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman, Sir Keir repeated his remarks he made in Gateshead, and said the only thing that was boring was "being in opposition."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.