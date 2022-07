PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New charges have been issued in the federal case against Pekin-based Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi. The superseding indictment filed on July 6 charges Rossi with six counts of mail fraud. It alleges Rossi stole $1 million from his former employer, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery (CIOS). Rossi was employed at CIOS from 2012 to 2018 as the office manager and surgical assistant.

