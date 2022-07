As I slid my way through customs the first time I returned from a trip to Japan, I had to declare over $300 worth of snacks and drinks crammed into my bag. Bottles of melon cream soda were tucked between my clothes amid an assortment of Kit-Kats in flavors like cherry blossom and apple pie and a variety of chips speckled with flaky nori or salty ume. For me, a trip does not feel complete unless you return home with a sack of snacks.

