The West Milford Rotary Club has donated $500 towards the Lake Capital Campaign, part of the YMCA Outdoor Education Center, located at 131 Germantown Road in West Milford. “We are grateful for the support of the West Milford Rotary Club” said Buddy Evans, YMCA of Montclair president and CEO.” We have big plans for our location in West Milford and look forward to providing this community with high quality YMCA programming now and in the years to come.”

WEST MILFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO