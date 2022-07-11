ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove, OK

Ribbon cutting - Brandon Bowers, Butler Real Estate

360grandlake.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttending the ribbon cutting were Jeff Savage, RE/MAX Grand Lake; Todd Franke, AmeriSpec Home Inspections; Autumn Wilhelm, Grand River Abstract & Title Co.; Jamie Johnson, Capital Carpet Cleaning; Michelle Bish, Northeast Workforce Development Board; Alicia Turley, Northeast Workforce Development Board;...

www.360grandlake.com

point2homes.com

7350 South Garnett Road, Tulsa, OK 74012

TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vandals damage Hudson Lake water mixers

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville says vandals have made it more difficult for the water department to keep smelly algae at bay on Hudson Lake. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said their machines that churn lake water and prevent algae from forming were recently vandalized. The algae,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation to build $5 million park in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.’s proposal to build a $5 million park in the Cherokee Nation’s capital city of Tahlequah was unanimously approved at the Tribal Council meeting on July 11. The 6.25-acre park, named after the late Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller, will...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Potential Homebuyers Face Obstacles In Hot Housing Market

Tulsa's housing market is hot, and area real estate agents said it's all-consuming. They said it's still a sellers' market. "I think it's the reverse of the Dust Bowl [...] from the 1930s and 1940s when everyone went from Oklahoma to California to find work. And it feels like the reverse is happening. Everyone's leaving that stand and moving back to Oklahoma," said Holly Berry, Keller Williams Advantage.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Blue Whale Of Catoosa Celebrates 50th Anniversary

A fixture on Route 66 celebrates its anniversary of 50 years. The Blue Whale of Catoosa is known by visitors around the world. Last year, it got a fresh coat of paint and the City of Catoosa says more improvements are coming soon.
CATOOSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Delaware County fatal crash, Tulsa school audit, fundraiser for some special athletes and food trucks swelter in the heat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead in Delaware County following a crash between a utility terrain vehicle and an SUV. The crash occurred Saturday night around 9:30p on US 412 Alternate and South 590 Road. Officials say 19-year-old Lonnie Bridges of Kansas, Oklahoma was killed after failing to yield to the oncoming SUV. 18-year-old Jada Jones was a passenger in the UTV and was treated and released at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Many Oklahoma schools to teach aviation curriculum in 2022-23

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More students could be coming out of high school with aviation skills. Next week, Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell will announce new aviation curriculum for high schools within the state. NewsChannel 8 spoke with one in our area that's already ahead of the curve preparing...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Claremore man found in different state

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
CLAREMORE, OK

