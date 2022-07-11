ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevy O Shares The New Song “By My Side”

Cover picture for the articleUprising New Jersey-based recording artist Stevy O, an artist generating a buzz with his...

NME

Hyolyn drops powerful music video for ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’

Ex-SISTAR member Hyolyn has shared the music video for her Queendom 2 finale single ‘Waka Boom (My Way)’. Set in a barren desert and a construction site, the K-pop idol shows off the intense choreography to the powerful dance track, with rapper Lee Young-ji later appearing to perform her verse in the song’s bridge.
Loudwire

David Lee Roth Debuts New Piano + Acoustic Song ‘Pointing at the Moon’

David Lee Roth has released a new song called "Pointing At The Moon" and you can watch the music video that features his artwork below. Roth released the song on July 9. The former Van Halen singer's music video for his new single features a piece of his artwork that has the same name, "Pointing At The Moon." Roth's website displays a ton of his artwork, which many of his fans hope he'll sell one day. He's always been into art and was always a part of making Van Halen's shows "look like the music sounds," according to Van Halen News Desk.
The FADER

Steve Lacy shares Fousheé collaboration “Sunshine”

Steve Lacy has released the latest single from Gemini Rights before the album drops later this week (July 15). "Sunshine" features Fousheé and comes with a video in which duo perform the song live before being winched up high on a crane. Check it out above. "Sunshine" follows "Mercury"...
Pitchfork

Beth Orton Shares Video for New Song “Forever Young”: Watch

After sharing the remarkable title song from her new album Weather Alive, Beth Orton is back with the music video for a new single titled “Forever Young.” The nearly six-minute track features Dustin O’Halloran on synthesizer, backing vocals from Grey McMurray, and frequent Orton collaborator Ali Friend on double bass. Check out the Stephen Ellcock and Jonathan Reid-Edwards–directed video below.
Complex

7 Clues About Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album

Get ready, because Beyoncé is making her return on July 29. In June, she reemerged on social media and announced the impending arrival of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, which will mark her first solo release since 2016’s Lemonade. While that album addressed the highs and lows of her marriage and family, it seems the new project will usher in a new sound that’ll get people out of their seats (and onto the dance floor).
The FADER

Song You Need: Rachika Nayar’s dizzying sea of sound

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Rachika Nayar makes strange, slow music. Her songs are rooted in mesmeric guitar melodies but have always stretched far beyond their boundaries. On Our Hands Against The Dusk, her dazzling 2021 debut, and on fragments, a much more muted suite of guitar sketches released later last year, she instantly pushed her six-string into parts unknown. And her forthcoming follow-up is, both sonically and thematically, cosmic in scope.
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
Stereogum

Amanda Shires – “Empty Cups” (Feat. Maren Morris & Jason Isbell)

Next month, the great country-rock singer-songwriter Amanda Shires will release her new solo album Take It Like A Man. Shires spends a lot of time in other projects — in the 400 Unit with her husband Jason Isbell and in Americana supergroup the Highwomen — and many of her collaborators are here to help out on her new record. Shires recorded the album with Angel Olsen producer Lawrence Rothman, and she’s lined up assists from a number of her friends. We’ve already posted the early singles “Hawk For The Dove” and “Take It Like A Man,” and now Shires has shared a new song that features both her husband Jason Isbell and her Highwomen bandmate Maren Morris.
Variety

Eminem Unveils ‘Curtain Call 2’ Greatest-Hits Album, Teases New Song

Eminem has announced that his second greatest-hits album, “Curtain Call 2,” will be released on Aug. 5 via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records, following the Detroit MC’s first such collection, 2005’s “Curtain Call: The Hits.”. “Curtain Call 2” will be comprised of music from Eminem’s releases...
Rolling Stone

Panda Bear Reteams With Sonic Boom for New Collaborative LP ‘Reset’

Animal Collective’s Panda Bear has reteamed with longtime producer Peter “Sonic Boom” Kember for the collaborative album Reset, due out next month. Ahead of the LP’s release, the duo shared the album’s first single, “Go On,” built on a sample of the riff from the Troggs’ 1967 song “Give It to Me” and accompanied by an animated visual by James Siewert.
NME

Chung Ha shines in stunning new ‘Sparkling’ music video

K-pop soloist Chung Ha returned yesterday (July 11) with the first part of her second studio album ‘Bare & Rare’ and its lead single ‘Sparkling’. In the whimsical new video, the singer gazes longingly at a fishbowl, before she is transported into an underwater paradise. Decked out in glittery, mermaid-inspired outfits, Chung Ha and her backup dancers perform the song’s choreography against the backdrop of an extravagant underwater pavilion.
The FADER

Song You Need: Accept the pointlessness of everything with Naima Bock’s “Working”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Naima Bock knows how to sneak up on you. The London-based artist mines from folk traditions around the world (including Brazil, the homeland of her father where she was raised as a child) to create something revelatory that, at first glance, can seem understated. It's to her credit that every element of her debut album Giant Palm feels justified despite employing around 30 musicians; these are songs with big emotions weaved into their inviting, latticed texture.
Rolling Stone

Death Cab for Cutie Taps Lance Bangs for ‘Here to Forever’ Music Video

Death Cab for Cutie has released a new single, “Here to Forever,” along with a music video written and directed by filmmaker Lance Bangs. The clip depicts frontman Ben Gibbard being forced to deal with packaging the band’s vinyl himself after having a conversation with two inept pressing plant employees, played by comedians Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso. The scenes are cut between clips of the band performing the track and Gibbard’s interactions with the pair.
