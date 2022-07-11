Stevy O Shares The New Song “By My Side”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Rachika Nayar makes strange, slow music. Her songs are rooted in mesmeric guitar melodies but have always stretched far beyond their boundaries. On Our Hands Against The Dusk, her dazzling 2021 debut, and on fragments, a much more muted suite of guitar sketches released later last year, she instantly pushed her six-string into parts unknown. And her forthcoming follow-up is, both sonically and thematically, cosmic in scope.
