Stevy O Shares The New Song “By My Side”

Next month, the great country-rock singer-songwriter Amanda Shires will release her new solo album Take It Like A Man. Shires spends a lot of time in other projects — in the 400 Unit with her husband Jason Isbell and in Americana supergroup the Highwomen — and many of her collaborators are here to help out on her new record. Shires recorded the album with Angel Olsen producer Lawrence Rothman, and she’s lined up assists from a number of her friends. We’ve already posted the early singles “Hawk For The Dove” and “Take It Like A Man,” and now Shires has shared a new song that features both her husband Jason Isbell and her Highwomen bandmate Maren Morris.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO