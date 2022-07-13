Man in barricade situation was wanted for rape, died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, SCSO says

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A barricade situation in Northaven on Monday ended with the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

SCSO said that 30-year-old Martavious Britton was wanted for rape and was being served an arrest warrant when Britton opened fire on officers, leading to the standoff in the 4000 block of Breckenwood Drive around 3:30 p.m. on July 11.

Details still murky after suspect dies following barricade situation, SCSO says

FOX13 spokes to a woman who said, just days before the standoff between police and Britton, she was raped at that house.

She said Britton lured her to the home by tagging her in a Facebook contest that promised her a free massage and dinner.

When officers finally gained entry to the home on the day of the standoff, four hours after SCSO said officers were shot at, they found Britton dead inside.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the incident.

