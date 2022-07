Edgar Root Copeland, age 86 of Riley, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Ed or “Root”, as he was known in his childhood days, was born on September 30, 1935, in Waterville, Kansas. Ed was the son of Charles Edgar and Ruth E. (Root) Copeland. He grew up on the family dairy farm with his three sisters. Ed graduated from Waterville High School and attended Kansas State University.

