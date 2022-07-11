Sherry Jo Novotny - May 30th, 1952 - July 4th, 2022

Jolene Robson-Laing passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Abilene Memorial Hospital at the age of 82 years. She was born November 8, 1939 in Abilene, the daughter of Otis and Doris Manion. Jolene was a 1957 graduate of Abilene High School. In 1961, she earned her nursing diploma from Stomont-Vail School of Nursing in Topeka, Kansas. On June 9, 1961, Jolene married fellow Abilene native, David J. Robson and the two of them moved to Pueblo, CO, where she launched her nursing career. After a couple of years, they returned to Abilene when David had opportunity to enter the family title business. Jolene spent the duration of her career at Abilene Memorial Hospital primarily as an emergency room nurse, in addition to spending several years as Director of nursing in the 1980s. She retired in 2006 after 45 years of nursing. After a brief time, Jolene once again returned to Abilene Memorial Hospital as a nurse for Memorial’s Rose Unit. Jolene’s life of service to the community was a true labor of love.

ABILENE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO