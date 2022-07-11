ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Marion Wagner

jcpost.com
 2 days ago

Marion Wagner passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, in the Sunflower Memory Center at the Colmery-O’Neil Veterans Medical Center, Topeka, Kansas. Marion Eugene Wagner was born July 31, 1934, near Vienna in Maries County, Missouri, to Dora Ethel Honse and Alfred Casper Wagner. He grew up in Missouri and Illinois...

jcpost.com

jcpost.com

Donna Lea (Forsberb/Lundberg) Finley

Donna Lea (Forsberb/Lundberg) Finley, 67 died July 3, 2022 at Via Christi Village, Manhattan, KS. She was born on April 22, 1955 in Miami, Fl, the daughter of Richard and Hazel Lundberg. Donna was a homemaker and home schooled her two sons 1st grade through high school. After her sons...
MANHATTAN, KS
jcpost.com

Eddie S. Allen

Eddie S. Allen, age 70, of Riley, passed away July 3, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice House, Manhattan. Born October 18, 1951 in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Edward S. and Thelma Allen. Growing up, Eddie attended schools in Manhattan, Zeandale, Wamego and Riley. He attended Riley County High School...
MANHATTAN, KS
jcpost.com

Sherry Jo Novotny - May 30th, 1952 - July 4th, 2022

Sherry Jo Novotny was born May 30, 1952 in Abilene, the daughter of Kenneth and Muriel “Butch” (George) Cain. She graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1971. Sherry was united in marriage to Stuart Novotny on August 6, 1971 in Abilene. Sherry was always there...
ABILENE, KS
jcpost.com

Jolene Robson-Laing

Jolene Robson-Laing passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Abilene Memorial Hospital at the age of 82 years. She was born November 8, 1939 in Abilene, the daughter of Otis and Doris Manion. Jolene was a 1957 graduate of Abilene High School. In 1961, she earned her nursing diploma from Stomont-Vail School of Nursing in Topeka, Kansas. On June 9, 1961, Jolene married fellow Abilene native, David J. Robson and the two of them moved to Pueblo, CO, where she launched her nursing career. After a couple of years, they returned to Abilene when David had opportunity to enter the family title business. Jolene spent the duration of her career at Abilene Memorial Hospital primarily as an emergency room nurse, in addition to spending several years as Director of nursing in the 1980s. She retired in 2006 after 45 years of nursing. After a brief time, Jolene once again returned to Abilene Memorial Hospital as a nurse for Memorial’s Rose Unit. Jolene’s life of service to the community was a true labor of love.
ABILENE, KS
jcpost.com

Lulu Mae Hollowell

Lulu Mae Hollowell, age 91 of Manhattan, passed from this earth on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11:00 in the morning. She was born on April 26, 1931, the daughter of Maynard Eugene and Marvel Ruth (Lee) Zeller on her father’s birthday. She was born at their first home, situated below the Sedalia Church, the second of seven children.
MANHATTAN, KS
jcpost.com

Mary Sue (Spittles) Hottman - November 17th, 1943 - July 4th, 2022

Mary Sue (Spittles) Hottman was born November 17, 1943 in Junction City, Kansas the daughter of Fred and Pearl (Freeman) Spittles. Mary Sue graduated from St. Xavier High School in Junction City. She married Bobby Leister on December 2, 1961 and had four children, later divorcing. She then married Frankie...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
jcpost.com

Glenn Blair Gordon

SSG (Retired) Glenn Blair Gordon born August 25, 1952 in Arlington Virginia. Died July 2, 2022 at Valley View in Junction City, KS. After retirement from the Army he worked as a contractor for the military. He lived a good life and will be missed by many.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
jcpost.com

Lorna M. Craft

Lorna M. Craft, age 83, of Blue Rapids, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids. Lorna was born on September, 19, 1938, on her family’s farm near Wheaton. She is the daughter of LeRoy F. and Minnie E. (Holder) Kenworthy. She graduated from Frankfort High School in 1956. On September 20, 1959, she married Harold E. Craft at the Methodist Church in Frankfort. He passed away in 2010.
BLUE RAPIDS, KS
jcpost.com

Lynn A. Bohnenblust

Lynn A. Bohnenblust, age 58 of Leonardville, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home. He was born on September 6, 1963. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on July 21, 2022 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at...
LEONARDVILLE, KS
jcpost.com

Chae Pok Blackburn

Chae Pok Blackburn, 69, of Junction City, KS, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022 at her home with her husband at her side. Cremation will take place. No memorial service is planned. Chae was born April 15, 1953 in Chungwon-Kun, Chungpuk-Do, Korea the daughter of Kum Chon and Chae...
JUNCTION CITY, KS

