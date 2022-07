Marion Wagner passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, in the Sunflower Memory Center at the Colmery-O’Neil Veterans Medical Center, Topeka, Kansas. Marion Eugene Wagner was born July 31, 1934, near Vienna in Maries County, Missouri, to Dora Ethel Honse and Alfred Casper Wagner. He grew up in Missouri and Illinois and after attending Perry, Illinois High School he entered the United States Army in 1953. He served at Fort Riley, Kansas, and Aschaffeburg Installation, Frankfurt, Germany until his honorable discharge in 1956 at which time he was a member of the United States Army Reserve until 1961.

