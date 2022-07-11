ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

By Madison Pavich
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees were close to taking another series in the final leg of their road trip this weekend, but ended up throwing away a pair of games to Boston and instead held onto a split. Combined with a split in Pittsburgh and a series win in Cleveland, it’s...

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
WEEI Sports Radio

The good news, bad news night for the Red Sox

When it comes to gauging what was important Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla., it was hard to prioritize anything over the image that Chris Sale provided. But unfortunately for the Red Sox, there were certainly elements from their 3-2 loss to the Rays that came close to stealing the show.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/12/22

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal: Welcome to trade deadline season, y’all. Expect every second news story from here until the August 2nd deadline to be conflicting reports about who/what the Yankees should/will be pursuing. In this piece, Ken Rosenthal has brought something different and unique to the trade deadline media game: a focus on why instead of who. He starts by talking about the 1998 trade deadline and then listing various reasons — Judge’s impending free agency, the Astros being a threat, etc. — why the Yankees should look to make a splash in the coming weeks. Given how special this season has been, albeit with a few areas of vulnerability popping up in recent days, it appears that now is the time to push all the chips in and go all-in. As Rosenthal (via a remembered conversation with Theo Epstein) says, if not now, when?
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Eyeing Notable Outfielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball - at least in terms of their record and winning percentage. Following a series split with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are gearing up for the MLB's trade deadline on August 2. With a few weeks to go, New York is reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder.
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
The Spun

Yankees Now Unlikely To Pursue Prominent Trade Target

The New York Yankees are reportedly "unlikely" to pursue Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The decision to withdrawal trade interest reportedly stems from Benintendi's status as an unvaccinated player. "Yankees are unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi since he is unvaccinated. NYY...
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds: Series Preview

The Yankees return home after an action-packed four games at Fenway facing three interleague games against the Reds. They will look to bounce back from two straight disappointing losses against the Red Sox that relegated the Bombers to a 5-5 road trip. And though the Reds seemed more interested in competing for the offseason teardown trophy than fielding a competitive roster, by no means should this team be taken lightly — they enter the Bronx coming off a three-game sweep of the Rays. Let’s take a look at the starting pitching matchups for this midweek series.
Pinstripe Alley

" If Not Now, When?" Agree

Does Cashman have that much confidence in German, Sears, Schmidt? I like 'em all, but in the postseason?. I've no subscription but the Athletic says " If Not Now, When?" Agree. If confidence in Volpe remains high, a package headlined by Peraza should be competitive for Castillo. As I said in an earlier Post, this is not the year to be hugging prospects.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 162: What’s Wrong With Clay Holmes Week

The Yankees went through some ups and downs this past week, with the highs of winning back-to-back games at Fenway with good showings by the offense and the lows of three blown nights in a row. They had leads in each game on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday, but they all evaporated and two of them came on blown saves from Clay Holmes. The now-All-Star closer is experiencing his first bumps of the season, but we still have confidence in him.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds: Gerrit Cole vs. Graham Ashcraft

After a day off on Monday, the Yankees return to the Bronx tonight to begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. While this ought to be a favorable series for the Bronx Bombers since the Reds find themselves in the basement of one of baseball’s worst divisions, this is not a series that the Yankees can overlook. After starting the season a horrid 3-22, Cincy has posted a very respectable 29-22 record since May 5th, and they’re currently riding a four-game winning streak that includes a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Spun

Ratings Revealed For Saturday's Yankees-Red Sox Game

This past Saturday, FOX broadcasted an AL East showdown between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. On Tuesday, the network revealed its ratings for that telecast. The Yankees-Red Sox game turned out to be the most-watched regular-season baseball telecast on any network since FOX’s MLB at Field of Dreams game last August.
Pinstripe Alley

Jonathan Loáisiga can have a huge impact on the Yankees’ bullpen

Yankees’ reliever Jonathan Loáisiga hasn’t pitched a major league game since May 22. That day, he went down with some right shoulder inflammation, putting a cloud on his already murky 2022 status. He had been very bad for weeks – his 7.02 ERA in 16.2 innings is hard to ignore – which indicates he may or may not have pitched hurt.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 6, Reds 7: Pitchers’ duel turns to bullpen implosion

The Yankees had a golden opportunity to take another series victory at home against an opponent that has given them more trouble than their record would indicate. Nestor Cortes matched innings with Luis Castillo pound for pound, giving them seven frames of one-run ball, but the bullpen didn’t manage to hold up its end of the bargain. Instead, Jonathan Loáisiga and Lucas Luetge combined to allow six runs (five earned) in 1.2 innings of work, putting a rally just barely out of reach for the Yankee offense.
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/12/22

There’s exactly one week left until the All-Star Game, but the Yankees have some business to handle before sending out their plethora of All-Stars to Los Angeles. The Reds are in town for a quick interleague series before the Red Sox return for a climactic end to the first half. The team hasn’t been bad by any stretch of the imagination, but they’ve let some wins slip out from their fingertips, so hopefully a day off is all they need to take over again.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 7, Reds 6: Severino injured, Yanks win on 10th-inning wild pitch

After three ugly losses, this one looked like it might stretch the losing streak to four games. Luis Severino looked flat-out bad and eventually departed after only two innings and his team down 4-0 with what’s been reported as right shoulder soreness. But the bullpen calmed the game down, Isiah Kiner-Falefa got a huge hit, and it was the other team that melted down this time to get the Yankees a walk-off win on the tenth after two wild pitches.
