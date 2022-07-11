ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODNR issues 37 citations and over 400 warnings during "Operation Dry Water"

By Todd Cummins
Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio Department of Natural Resources ensured safe waters over the 4th of July weekend thanks to Operation Dry...

Ohio Wildlife Council Receives Proposal to Allow Three Fishing Lines Statewide

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Wildlife Council received a proposal to allow a maximum of three lines while fishing statewide during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, July 13, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. If approved by the Ohio Wildlife Council, the proposed rule change would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
ODNR Provides Weekly Update on Efforts to Combat Indian Lake Vegetation

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to combat the unprecedented aquatic vegetation growth that has impacted boating on Indian Lake. ODNR has three dedicated aquatic vegetation harvesters running at Indian Lake during the 2022 season and hired two private companies to...
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
AEP Ohio gives ‘catastrophic’ reason for quickly cutting power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State regulators called AEP Ohio officials to the table Wednesday to review the company’s decision to cut power for thousands of central Ohio homes during a June heat wave. Officials from AEP Ohio, the main energy supply company in central Ohio, appeared before the...
Allen County prepares for their share of the lawsuit settlement from drug distributors

Communities across Ohio are getting things in place to get their share of the $808 million settlement from drug distributors. According to the governor’s office, municipalities representing 85% of the Ohio population were represented in the lawsuit and will be getting a portion of the settlement. The money is restricted for use by programs that deal with drug recovery, treatment, or prevention. Plus, the money can be part of public awareness campaigns to promote well-being in the state. The Allen County Commissioners have set up a fund to receive their portion, which will be divided over 18 years. But it is unknown right now how much they will get.
Mount Vernon hears ideas to fix Knox Cattle Company Dam

MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon and other Knox County residents are getting their chance to voice their opinions on how to fix the Knox Cattle Company Dam, Mayor Matt Starr told the Mount Vernon News. Knox County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel held two public meetings, one...
Yost files lawsuit against fake fishing lure business

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit in Defiance County against four people who ran an unregistered business that sold fishing lures it regularly failed to deliver and enrolled customers in a monthly fee-based subscription service they never agreed to join. To date, 84 consumers...
After five generations of farming left his land worn, this Ohioan went back to the basics to keep his farm sustainable

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — In the early summer heat, Jon Branstrator’s farm is awash with color and life. His rows of corn rise knee-high as his soybean fields cover the ground in green, but his favorite features are what he calls his amber waves of grain, the acres and acres of bright yellow wheat and rye, towering as tall as him.
Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex. Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea. New patients will receive a $25 […]
Record-high food shortages hits Southeast Ohio communities

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Shelves at a regional warehouse that supplies food to struggling families throughout southeast Ohio are looking bleak. “We have empty racks in our warehouse for the first time in years…” said Rose Frech, executive director of Southeast Ohio Foodbanks. “Food that would usually be coming through our doors, those orders are getting canceled and not getting rescheduled.”
Letter to the Editor: Columbia Gas and Several Major Columbus Nonprofits are Gaslighting the Community

At a June 9 Columbus public hearing on Columbia Gas’ plan for a significant monthly rate hike, six local nonprofit organizations serving vulnerable Central Ohio residents through hunger relief, homeless shelter programs, and other social services sided with corporate donor Columbia Gas instead of their clients. Columbia Gas’ rate...
Community Policy