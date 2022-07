POMONA – A woman died on the front porch of a home July 12, the victim of an apparent shooting and the suspect, believed to be her boyfriend, is still at-large. Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim outside a home in the 1800 block of San Bernardino Avenue just after 10 p.m. Officers found the victim and attempted to save her, but she died at the scene, according to the Pomona Police Department.

POMONA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO