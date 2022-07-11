ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Win Tickets to see the George Clinton Farewell Tour

wjol.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss the One Nation Under A Groove Tour featuring the final tour of George...

www.wjol.com

wgnradio.com

VIDEO: Chris Knight (Yep, the Brady Bunch’s Peter Brady) and Phil Viardo on their new documentary: ‘Truelove: The Film’ Premieres FREE in Schaumburg Friday, July 15th

Paul goes behind the curtain with The Brady Bunch’s Christopher Knight (A.K.A. “Peter Brady”) and director Phil Viardo on their new film “Truelove: The Film.” You can attend the premiere FREE on Friday July 15th at 5:15pm at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. Reserve...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
nwi.life

Taste of Crown Point Returns This Week

The Taste of Crown Point returns to Bulldog Park this weekend from 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 15, and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16. This event features local Crown Point restaurants offering a taste of their customers’ favorite menu items and free concerts on both nights. Admission to this event is free.
CROWN POINT, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary native opens second radio station in Chicago

With the goal of being a radio station that represents the “voice of the community,” Gary, Indiana native Dinahlynn Biggs, president/CEO of the BIGGS Radio station, recently launched the WCHI Chicago-Indianapolis radio station with a diverse platform offering news, talk and all new hip-hop…something for all generations.
CHICAGO, IL
Aurora, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Aurora, IL
City
Clinton, IL
valpo.life

Pierogi Fest Takes A Stand of Sorts!

Pierogi Fest that wacky, goofy, off the wall festival that everyone looks forward to and held Friday July 29th (11AM to 11PM), Saturday July 30th (11 AM to 11 PM) and Sunday July 31st (11AM to 5PM because the chairman gets tired and wants to go home) in Downtown Whiting, Indiana is taking a stand, well… depending on the person, it might be sitting down.
WHITING, IN
letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THE LINE FOR THE TASTE FESTIVAL IN CHICAGO IS GETTING ABSURD...

The Taste of Chicago is the world's largest food festival, held for five days in July in Chicago, Illinois in Grant Park. The event is also the largest festival in Chicago. Non-food-related events include live music on multiple stages, including the Petrillo Music Shell, pavilions, and performances. However, the main events are clearly food-related...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Called the Best in Illinois

Who said you have to be well-known in order to be called the best?. Matter of fact, who said you need to be easy to find in order to be called the best?. Apparently, it doesn't matter much to this place that has fans of their hot dogs and other offerings raving on review sites like Yelp.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
George Clinton
soultracks.com

An incredible Earth Wind & Fire classic demo unvaulted - listen now

(July 10, 2022) For an all too brief decade, Chicago native Charles Stepney (1931-1976) put his indelible stamp on records by everyone from Muddy Waters to Rotary Connection. It was his compositional, arranging, and production prowess with Earth, Wind & Fire, however, that remains most eternally embedded in his legacy. Group co-leader Philip Bailey has personally attested to the essential role that Stepney played in cultivating its sonic foundation. Now, that impact is being explored for the first time—half a century later—on an upcoming compilation of his home recordings.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Public Library Hires Former Rialto Square Theatre Executive Director

The Joliet Public Library is excited to welcome Valerie Devine, former Executive Director of the Rialto Square Theatre, to the library staff. Devine will fill the role of Special Projects Coordinator. The Special Projects Coordinator is responsible for developing all-ages programming, procuring exhibits and creating experiences that will draw in more library users. This includes planning the library’s Star Wars Day, and participating in community wide events like the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade. Devine will also work with local artists and art cooperatives to coordinate the Ottawa Street Branch’s new art studio space and display local artwork year round.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet woman shares the magic of nature with winning photo

Joliet resident Michelle Wendling’s photo of sunlight streaming through trees at Hadley Valley Preserve won June’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. The contest will continue with monthly winners through Dec. 31. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Wendling) Joliet resident...
JOLIET, IL
1520 The Ticket

Two of Illinois’ Favorite Orchards Just Made The Best Announcements

There's no intention of rushing summer but it never hurts to get excited for what's to come. Summer, after all, is great. It may be hot and ridiculously humid at times but if you're in the water it's perfect. Winter sucks and spring is... meh, luckily we have another great season to look forward to here in the upper midwest. How can anyone argue against the fall season?
theshadowleague.com

“Rap. Chicago. Violence. She Definitely Hit The Stereotype Triple Double” | Fans Lost It After WNBA Commissioner Deaded Chance The Rapper Concert Due To Potential Gun Violence

The WNBA might have a problem in Chicago after the 2022 All-Star Game last weekend. The normal All-Star Came activities were without the usual outdoor fan engagement activities, but not for the reasons you might think in the age of COVID-19. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert believed that the gun violence...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago is the 2nd Best City in the World, According to a New List

If you live in the Chicago area, you don't have to travel very far to visit the second-best city in the world, a new list says. According to the 2022 Time Out index, more than 20,000 city-dwellers ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Former St. Mary Parish pastor, Msgr. Sarauskas, dies at 77

Monsignor R. George Sarauskas, who served as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Riverside from 2004 to 2011, died at the age of 77 on June 25, 2022, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced last week. Born April 2, 1945 in Bavaria, Germany, during the final weeks of World War II...
RIVERSIDE, IL

