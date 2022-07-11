ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

New Red Electric Bridge unveiled

By Courtney Vaughn
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxczU_0gc7JlpZ00 Portland Parks & Rec touts new pedestrian bridge along Red Electric Trail in Southwest Portland

Trains may not traverse the route anymore, but now, bikes and pedestrians can. The city of Portland recently unveiled a new Red Electric Bridge in Southwest Portland.

The bridge spans a ravine on a portion of the Red Electric Trail between Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Southwest Capitol Highway. The new path includes a trail at the intersection of Southwest Bertha Boulevard and Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway.

It gets its name from the former Red Electric train line, which operated in Portland from 1914 to 1929. The line was said to have bright red trolley cars when it operated, according to local historians.

The new pedestrian bridge adds to the existing trail that connects Fanno Creek Trail in west Portland near Metzger and Tigard, west of the former Alpenrose Dairy site, to the Willamette Greenway Trail at South Waterfront.

Portland Bureau of Transportation designed and built the 12-foot wide trail bridge on behalf of Portland Parks & Recreation. The project, which got underway in spring 2021 , includes new lighting, improved guardrails along Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway, ADA sidewalk curb ramps, crosswalk striping for bikes and walkers, improved drainage and stormwater features and new trees and landscaping around the bridge.

"This beautiful bridge will create safer connections for our neighbors in Southwest Portland," said City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the city's transportation bureau. "As we emerge and recover from the pandemic, it is exciting to see a new safe space open through such a gorgeous nature area. I'm proud of the work done by the staff at PBOT to design and construct another car-free bridge as we continue to build a more climate-resilient Portland."

The project cost $4.7 million to install, paid for with a $2.1 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant, $1.5 million in system development charges from PBOT and another $1.1 million in parks system development charges, according to the city.

The Red Electric Trail is among 220 miles of trails in the Portland region. Portland's parks department said once the trail is complete, it will offer 16 miles of mostly off-road trail between the Tualatin and Willamette Rivers.

It's a project Doug Rogers and his group have awaited for years.

Rogers is president of SW Trails, a Southwest-Portland based walking and cycling group that gathers regularly to explore natural areas by foot. The group has been actively lobbying the city for pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

"This new bike and pedestrian bridge is a dream come true for the many SW Trails volunteers who have been working together with the City for nearly 25 years to make this new bridge become a reality," Rogers said in a news release. "This will be a safe, family-friendly, active transportation route for the residents of our community. This is just the beginning of the realization of our really big dream to see the entire Red Electric Trail completed."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncwlife.com

Vancouver City Council approves early I-5 Bridge plan

The Vancouver City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve the early draft of a new Interstate 5 Bridge plan, called the Modified Locally Preferred Alternative. The approval is an early step in a long process for the project, and the plans are subject to change as the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program seeks more review, paving way for revision.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

22 new Portland restaurants to know for summer 2022

After a two-and-a-half-year spell when local headlines were often filled with landmark restaurant closures, it’s a small relief to suddenly be inundated with so many openings. Still, the glut of new places to eat can be hard to track — I didn’t realize that Langbaan had reopened in Northwest Portland, or that Okta would debut in wine country this week, until working on this list. To help keep track of all the most intriguing new and upcoming restaurants in Portland and beyond, here’s a quick guide to 22 places that have opened since spring 2022, ordered by the month they opened.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Why did Portland cancel Friends of Trees contract?

Bureau competition appears to be setting the city back in its efforts to protect residents from extreme weather.In June of last year, Portland was hit with its highest temperatures on record, reaching 116 degrees in some areas. The heat wave — caused by a "heat dome" that trapped hot air across the Pacific Northwest — killed dozens of people. Like with most natural disasters, the impacts of the heat wave were felt unequally. People in low-income neighborhoods — crowded with large roads and parking lots that radiate heat — endured the highest temperatures. In Portland, greener and wealthier neighborhoods west...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland and Seattle Will Coordinate “Slow the Flock Down” Traffic Safety Campaign

Starting next week, drivers in Portland and Seattle will regularly see yard signs, billboards, bus advertisements, and social media posts reminding them to slow down. The slogan of the new campaign is “Slow the Flock Down,” using state bird-related imagery and bright blue coloring designed by the Seattle Department of Transportation. Launched in partnership with the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the campaign will remind Portland drivers to drive the speed limit while in Seattle, advertising the 25 mph speed limit on most arterial streets.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Traffic
Beaverton, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Dairy, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
City
Tigard, OR
The Times

Luxury car dealers make move to Cascade Avenue

BMW and Tesla are tearing down or remodeling buildings in the former Toys R Us and Orchard Hardware buildings.Two new luxury car dealerships are expected to change the landscape of Southwest Cascade Avenue in Tigard, as BMW and Tesla dealerships make preparations to build or remodel facilities along the roadway. Interest in that part of town has been high over the last few years. Just last summer, Tigard amended its municipal code to allow car dealerships in the area. That was all part of revamping the Washington Square Regional Center plan, which will allow for a variety of unique...
TIGARD, OR
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bright Red#Urban Construction#New Red Electric Bridge#The Red Electric Trail#Southwest Capitol Highway#Ada
kptv.com

Starbucks to close two Portland stores due to safety concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing 16 stores in the United States, including two in Portland, due to safety concerns. Sam Jefferies, Senior Manager, Brand Reputation and Crisis Communications at Starbucks, said the two stores closing in Portland are at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
yachatsnews.com

One of North America’s most destructive bugs arrives in Oregon, but mostly seen as a threat to ash trees in Willamette Valley

A Portland biologist recently found an iridescent bug with the potential to wipe out Oregon’s ash trees, marking the first sighting on the West Coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that emerald ash borers, an invasive beetle whose larvae kill ash trees by burrowing into their bark, were discovered near a parking lot in Forest Grove about 25 miles west of Portland. They have destroyed ash trees across the country but this is the first time they’ve been spotted west of Colorado.
PORTLAND, OR
point2homes.com

625 SE LINN ST D, Portland, Multnomah County, OR, 97202

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Riverfront townhome in desirable Waverly Yacht Club. Rare on market, step inside to see why! Darling courtyard w garden beds. Hardwoods & gas fireplace complement the picture window w striking Willamette River views. Updated kitchen & baths. Primary Suite w vaulted ceilings, wall of windows, walk-in & spa like bath. Family room w wet bar, office & wine cellar. 3 decks to watch the activity on the river & marina. Community pool, spa & BBQs! Garage & carport. Blocks from all Sellwood has to offer! [Home Energy Score = 3. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10203224]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Yosemite wildfire smoke may tag up with wind to impact Oregon

We took to the weather data which will show the high-level smoke forecast for the coming 24 hours. Right now, this wildfire seems to be far enough and the wind pattern should only impact the higher levels of the atmosphere. That doesn't mean it won't create a haze for us here in the Willamette Valley. If you maneuver the slideshow below, you will notice the increase in smoke by tonight, for southern Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Penalty cut for Oregon bakers who refused to serve lesbian couple

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon has slashed the financial penalties it assigned a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple almost 10 years ago. In compliance with a state appeals court ruling earlier this year, State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle said Tuesday that the Bureau of Labor and Industries is ordering Aaron Klein to pay $30,000 damages instead of a $135,000 fine issued in 2015, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

After 65 years of collecting dust, 'Dad's car' will be in the Concours spotlight

The two-seater '54 Jaguar was impractical as family car for Gene Wibe, but his daughter Linda from Happy Valley will proudly be showing it off on Sunday in Forest Grove. In May 1954, 24-year-old Gene Wibe and his father, Harold, drove from Portland to California so that Gene could buy a car. There were plenty of fine automobiles in the City of Roses, but Gene had his eye on a particular make and model, which took him to Hornburg Motors in Los Angeles. There, he parted with $3,545 and got the keys to a brand-new JaguarXK120 SE OTS.
FOREST GROVE, OR
987thebull.com

Bicyclist Killed In North Portland Crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person riding a bicycle died in a crash in North Portland on Sunday night. They were hit by a car at North Juneau Street and Chautauqua Boulevard around 10:15pm. The bicyclist has not been identified. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 33rd...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Oregon gets first West Coast evidence of deadly killer that hides in ashes

SALEM, Ore. -- An unwelcome, uninvited guest is arriving in Western Oregon this summer, and the destructive emerald ash borer is raising concerns about its effects to West Coast forests, wetlands and streams. It kills trees as they stand, leaving them tinder for fires while strengthening the beetle to advance to the next ash tree.
OREGON STATE
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
281
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy