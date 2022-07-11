Missouri bill signed into law designed to strengthen property rights (LISTEN)

(New Madrid, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri believe extreme heat is to blame for the weekend deaths of two people in New Madrid County. Police in the city of Gideon say they received a call Saturday night asking for a well-being check to be done. Officers entered the home and found a married couple and three dogs dead. Investigators say temperatures were in the mid to upper 90’s for several days last week and heat warnings were issued. Foul play is not suspected.

