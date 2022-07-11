Missouri bill signed into law designed to strengthen property rights (LISTEN)

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Last month, Missouri governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 1878 into law modifying the state's election laws. The new law introduces a plethora of changes into how elections will be held in Missouri. Including eliminating mail-in ballots and the presidential primaries. The new law also adds a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (Missourinet) Some of Missouri’s top Democratic leaders have asked Governor Mike Parson to call lawmakers back to the Capitol to clarify a few abortion-related issues. They say they want the special session in order to pass legislation establishing access to contraceptives and treatment of ectopic pregnancies. State Senator Lauren Arthur, a Democrat from Kansas City says she’s being contacted by many people with concerns about what some consider “vague rules rather than laws.”
In the four years since the program was first approved by Missouri voters, it's grown to having dispensaries and cultivators in nearly every corner of the state.
GLADSTONE, Mo. — As a Democrat running for the Senate in Missouri, a state that his party has largely written off, Lucas Kunce is used to skeptics. So when a woman raised her hand at a recent campaign event and said, “I love what you’re saying,” then struggled to articulate her question, Kunce sensed there was a catch.
To listen to the Show Me Today interview with Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, click below. The value of most vehicles goes down, but in Missouri, that’s not what’s happening. Due to a shortage of new vehicles, Missourians are paying a higher annual property tax bill on their vehicles.
His name tag said he was a candidate for U.S. Senate, but you wouldn’t have guessed Spencer Toder was running for anything. As he made his way through the Black Wall Street 314 Festival in Wellston Loop in St. Louis last month, Toder spent nearly all his time asking questions instead of asking for votes.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri democratic lawmakers are calling for a special session to clarify Missouri’s new abortion law. A trigger law went into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned in June effectively banning abortion in the state. The lawmakers have sent a letter to Gov. Mike Parson stating, “medical providers and legal experts across Missouri have expressed concern and confusion regarding the legality of contraception and the definition of a medical emergency as it relates to Ectopic pregnancies.”
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding that they cease their attempts to illegally obtain information from local sheriffs on Missourians who have concealed carry permits. Missouri law specifically prohibits the sharing of information on concealed carry permit holders to any entity – local, state, federal, or otherwise.
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri organization is prepping for a court battle on a bill that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote. Last month, Governor Parson signed the sweeping elections bill into law. Denise Lieberman (LEE-burr-men), with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says the state Supreme Court has already...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The effects of Missouri's abortion trigger law following last month's Supreme Court ruling to overturn abortion protections from Roe vs Wade are still being decided. The National Association for College Admission Counseling was looking at Kansas City, Missouri, as a spot for its annual conference...
Missouri has a bunch of fantastic cities like Columbia, Branson, Jefferson City, St. Louis, and Kansas City, but which one is the "coolest'? One Website claims they know the answer to that question, and I don't know if they got it right... According to the website thediscoverer.com, Kansas City is...
(The Center Square) – While the mayors of Missouri’s largest cities were at the White House on Monday for an event to highlight the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, they knew a 2021 state law might prevent its full impact. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Kansas City Mayor...
ST. LOUIS — A national collegiate organization may not consider St. Louis for its annual convention due to Missouri's law banning most abortions statewide, according to a new report. The Kansas City Star reported Monday that Kansas City had been considered favorably for the National Association for College Admission...
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has selected five Missouri cities to receive a total of $1.1 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants to improve public outdoor recreation areas. “As an agency, we are continually focused on improving the quality of life for Missourians,” said Missouri Department of...
(New Madrid, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri believe extreme heat is to blame for the weekend deaths of two people in New Madrid County. Police in the city of Gideon say they received a call Saturday night asking for a well-being check to be done. Officers entered the home and found a married couple and three dogs dead. Investigators say temperatures were in the mid to upper 90’s for several days last week and heat warnings were issued. Foul play is not suspected.
Former U.S. Attorney John Wood describes himself as a lifelong Republican and a common-sense conservative. Mr. Wood says he’s running for Missouri’s U-S. Senate seat because the GOP primary is a race to the bottom to see who can be the most divisive. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia” that his campaign has already collected about 5,000 signatures and will easily collect the signatures necessary to be on the November ballot as an independent. He’s also critical of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York):
West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
