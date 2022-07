Louisiana is now on the front lines of national and global initiatives to combat climate change, according to Engineering News-Record. At the start of this year, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his Climate Initiatives Task Force unanimously approved the state’s inaugural Climate Action Plan, including suggestions for easing the effects of climate change, ways to maintain competitiveness in a low-carbon future, and insights into how to transition to clean energy.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO