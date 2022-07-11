ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

District of Columbia Uniform Personal Data Protection Act of 2021: Bill 24-451

termsfeed.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast updated on 11 July 2022 by William Blesch (Legal and data protection research writer at TermsFeed) The Uniform Law Commission (ULC) voted to endorse the Uniform Personal Data Protection Act (UPDPA) in July of 2021. The UPDPA is a prototype data privacy law designed to be sponsored in state legislatures...

www.termsfeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Data Economy#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Updpa#Website
Fox News

Conservatives must use antitrust to rein in big tech monopolies

As conservatives, we believe in free markets. But free markets require functioning markets. When trillion-dollar Big Tech monopolists Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook use their market power to crush competition, shutter small businesses, and cancel conservatives, we no longer have a free market for online communication and commerce. The conservative...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

New Framework for International Digital Asset regulations prioritizes US leadership

The U.S. Treasury has delivered its Framework for International Engagement on Digital Assets to President Joe Biden this week, setting out a multi-agency approach toward engagement with foreign counterparts and in international fora. The publication, produced in consultation with multiple government offices, including the Secretary of State and Secretary of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Next-gen Wearable Tech Sets the New Standard for Safety, Communication, and Hearing Protection.

CLEAR 360 PRO Provides Auditory Situational Awareness That Just Might Save Your Life. PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of people who work and play in noisy environments, there has always been a tradeoff between protecting one’s hearing vs. having situational awareness and the ability to communicate with others. CLEAR 360 PRO now delivers all three in a next-generation wearable.
ELECTRONICS
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Ring Records Given Directly to Police in Emergencies (1)

Amazon.com Inc. ‘s Ring has provided security camera recordings to law enforcement in a handful of emergency scenarios that don’t require a user’s permission, according to a letter the online retail giant sent to Sen. Ed Markey. (D-Mass.). Usually police and fire departments ask Ring users to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
modernfarmer.com

Opinion: The Dangers of Big Data Extend to Agriculture

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. Most internet users are by now aware of the vulnerability of their personal data. When the news broke that tech companies misuse and manipulate our personal data, there was a widespread “techlash” against the corporate giants Facebook, Amazon and Google.
AGRICULTURE
Reason.com

Government Databases Invite Privacy Abuse in China and the U.S.

As snoop-tastic as China's regime is, it's tempting to gloat a bit when the country suffers a massive data breach of its own that dwarfs the leaks it inflicts on other countries. But regular Chinese citizens have been compromised, not just the government officials who spy on their own people and hack into foreign databases. More remarkably, this is only one of many incidents that illustrate the dangers of the surveillance state's appetite for gathering and hoarding sensitive information under any flag.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fast Company

Meet the startups using AI to help doctors fight burnout

Even before COVID-19, 40% of physicians said they felt burned out. But the pandemic was a tipping point. Working in jerry-rigged PPE in overcrowded, understaffed ICUs, more than 3,600 U.S. healthcare workers died in the first year of the pandemic alone. After bearing witness to the lonely deaths of some 1 million patients, holding the phone as they shared their final minutes with family members via FaceTime, more doctors are deciding to retire early, exacerbating a looming shortage. A report last year by the Association of American Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034. That includes a gap of as many as 48,000 primary care physicians, who report higher levels of burnout than other specialties. And it’s not just doctors: In a January 2022 survey by Prosper Insights & Analytics, just 50% of all healthcare workers said they were “happy” at work.
HEALTH
dronedj.com

The most popular fixed-wing drone in the US, according to the FAA

With their energy efficiency and multi-payload capacity, fixed-wing drones are perfect for surveying or surveilling large areas. But which is the most popular fixed-wing drone in America?. According to the data shared by the FAA, the senseFly eBee is the fixed-wing drone of choice for most commercial drone operators in...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy