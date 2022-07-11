One killed, two injured in Dodge County crash

An Iowa man is going to prison for pulling a gun on officers. A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday evening after he was ejected from an SUV in a crash. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley is formally introducing the new leadership of the Nebraska GOP at a news conference Thursday morning.
The Omaha Police Traffic Unit Accident Investigations Squad says the fatal crash was at Interstate-680 and West Dodge Road. They say a Ford Explorer driven by 18-year old Jimmy Aaron was westbound on West Dodge to go south on I-680 Wednesday evening when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest in a ditch.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday evening after he was ejected from an SUV in a crash that occurred as the vehicle was traveling from West Dodge Road to Interstate 680. Caden Foster, 16, was transported by Omaha Fire Department to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy...
(Walnut) -- Law enforcement have released the name of the individual killed in a grain truck and train collision near Walnut Wednesday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs was killed when his southbound semi truck was struck by an eastbound rail train around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says the Iowa Interstate Railroad employees on the train were uninjured.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium offered another look at its elephant calves Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Zoo officials also announced they are expecting another calf in fall 2023. 6 On Your Side: Random attack on Sarpy County family results in injuries. Updated: 7 hours ago. The bizarre attack by...
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon claimed the life of 19-year-old Joshua Hoffart of Omaha. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Hoffart was going north on Highway 50. The pickup was going south on Hwy. 50, and turning left to go east on Chandler Road just before the collision at 2:39 p.m.
(College Springs, Iowa) – An investigation into an incident late Monday evening in College Springs, resulted in an arrest. The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies were called at around 7:25-p.m. to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Spruce Street, in College Springs. An investigation determined 39-year-old Gelena Ann Gladman, of College Springs, was the operator and only occupant of a 2013 Nissan.
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning. Police arrived at 13th Street and Missouri Avenue around 1 a.m. They did not release any information.
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darnell Travon Lee, 34, and Jerome Dupree Matthews, 32, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday at the one mile marker of Highway 34 for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Lee and Matthews were each held on $1,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office...
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A random act of violence is caught on camera in a quiet neighborhood. The bizarre attack by strangers leaves members of a Sarpy County family with serious injuries. It’s not yet known who targeted them and why. Investigators hope a video will lead to answers and arrests.
A second person has died as a result of injuries suffered in a Saturday night two-vehicle accident at Highway 30 and County Road 19. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said that Amber Jackson, 32, of Fremont passed away Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center. Jackson was driving a red...
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Council Bluffs Police Department today (Wednesday) said the Carroll Kuemper baseball team lost their charter bus for a short time (Tuesday) night. CBPD located the bus and arrested the person driving it. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Jamar Hill, of Omaha. He faces charges that include Theft in the 1st Degree, and Driving While Suspended.
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Thomas Oscar Anderson, 62, on Tuesday on a Mills County warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Offense. Anderson was held for Mills County on $25,000 bond.
OMAHA, Neb. — A six-hour standoff involving Omaha police ended peacefully when the suspect surrendered early Wednesday morning. Investigators at the scene near 114th and Q streets said the suspect had a felony warrant out of Iowa for robbery. They arrived around 10 p.m. and the suspect refused to come out.
