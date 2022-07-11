ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

One killed, two injured in Dodge County crash

WOWT
 3 days ago

WOWT

FULL VIDEO: July 4 attack in Sarpy County neighborhood

An Iowa man is going to prison for pulling a gun on officers. A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday evening after he was ejected from an SUV in a crash. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley is formally introducing the new leadership of the Nebraska GOP at a news conference Thursday morning.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Authorities identify victim of train, semi crash in southwest Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the man killed in a crash a day earlier involving a semi-truck and a train in rural southwest Iowa, south of Walnut. According to the sheriff’s news release, Ronald Huntoon, 54, of Council Bluffs, was killed...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
iheart.com

Police Investigate Deadly West Omaha Crash

The Omaha Police Traffic Unit Accident Investigations Squad says the fatal crash was at Interstate-680 and West Dodge Road. They say a Ford Explorer driven by 18-year old Jimmy Aaron was westbound on West Dodge to go south on I-680 Wednesday evening when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest in a ditch.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday evening after he was ejected from an SUV in a crash that occurred as the vehicle was traveling from West Dodge Road to Interstate 680. Caden Foster, 16, was transported by Omaha Fire Department to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person dead after crash involving motorcyclist in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — One teenager is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and a truck in Sarpy County, according to law enforcement. The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Highway 50 and Chandler Road, according to authorities. Law enforcement says the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Name released of individual killed in Pottawattamie County grain truck, train collision

(Walnut) -- Law enforcement have released the name of the individual killed in a grain truck and train collision near Walnut Wednesday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs was killed when his southbound semi truck was struck by an eastbound rail train around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says the Iowa Interstate Railroad employees on the train were uninjured.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: One killed in fiery crash involving train, semi

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium offered another look at its elephant calves Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Zoo officials also announced they are expecting another calf in fall 2023. 6 On Your Side: Random attack on Sarpy County family results in injuries. Updated: 7 hours ago. The bizarre attack by...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon claimed the life of 19-year-old Joshua Hoffart of Omaha. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Hoffart was going north on Highway 50. The pickup was going south on Hwy. 50, and turning left to go east on Chandler Road just before the collision at 2:39 p.m.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Train, semi crash in southwest Iowa leaves one person dead

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi-truck and a train in rural southwest Iowa, south of Walnut. Chief Deputy Jeff Theulen of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a railroad crossing on 510th Street near Rosewood Road.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Woman arrested for OWI in Page County

(College Springs, Iowa) – An investigation into an incident late Monday evening in College Springs, resulted in an arrest. The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies were called at around 7:25-p.m. to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Spruce Street, in College Springs. An investigation determined 39-year-old Gelena Ann Gladman, of College Springs, was the operator and only occupant of a 2013 Nissan.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

One person injured in Omaha crash early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning. Police arrived at 13th Street and Missouri Avenue around 1 a.m. They did not release any information.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darnell Travon Lee, 34, and Jerome Dupree Matthews, 32, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday at the one mile marker of Highway 34 for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Lee and Matthews were each held on $1,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Saturday night accident claims second victim

A second person has died as a result of injuries suffered in a Saturday night two-vehicle accident at Highway 30 and County Road 19. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said that Amber Jackson, 32, of Fremont passed away Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center. Jackson was driving a red...
FREMONT, NE
kjan.com

Kuemper motor coach stolen, but recovered moments later w/a suspect arrested

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Council Bluffs Police Department today (Wednesday) said the Carroll Kuemper baseball team lost their charter bus for a short time (Tuesday) night. CBPD located the bus and arrested the person driving it. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Jamar Hill, of Omaha. He faces charges that include Theft in the 1st Degree, and Driving While Suspended.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Critical, serious injuries in Omaha crash Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities responded to a crash at the Interstate 680 southbound ramp to West Dodge Rd. on Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. Police say one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, and another individual was transported with serious injuries. The vehicle was driving toward...
OMAHA, NE

