Sky look to strengthen grip on first place vs. Dream

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros lost José Altuve to injury in the first inning, and they were already road-weary before they were forced into extra innings in the final game of their trip. Yet this big orange machine just keeps on rolling. Jeremy Peña drove in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning of the Astros’ 13th victory in 16 games, 3-2 over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night. Automatic runner Korey Lee advanced on Mauricio Dubon’s flyout and scored on Peña’s single to right off Aaron Loup (0-3) for the Astros, who hadn’t scored since the first inning. Houston rebounded from Wednesday’s loss to Shohei Ohtani and improved the second-best record in the majors to 58-30 while keeping their AL West lead at a whopping 11 games even though second-place Seattle has won 11 in a row.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 32 MINUTES AGO