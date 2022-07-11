ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis News Week: World Consumed More Weed During the Pandemic

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeXym_0gc6va7j00

Cannabis is still the most used drug in the world, and the covid lockdowns only helped the drug become more popular.

Legalization in the U.S. has also accelerated adoption and use of the drug, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's 2022 World Drug Report, the group's first annual report in what it calls a "post-pandemic world."

"UNODC research has shown that perceptions of cannabis harms have decreased in areas where the drug has been legalized," Ghada Waly, the UNODC executive director said.

But at the same time, the firm says that about 40% of countries reported cannabis as the drug related to the greatest number of drug use disorders.

"However, as cannabis is the most prevalent substance in most countries, it can cause a relatively high number of drug use disorders and related treatment requests, even though it has a relatively lower potential to create dependency," the report said.

Overall there were 209 million cannabis users in 2020, but less than a third of the people who used cannabis were women. Women represented 42% of smokers in North America and 34% of smokers in West and Central Europe.

While opioid use remained largely stable during the pandemic, global cannabis and amphetamine use jumped since 2020. Trends for cocaine and ecstasy reversed, going lower since the pandemic, according to the report.

While people are consuming more cannabis, none of the countries reporting data showed an increase in the number of new persons using drugs, which the report attributes to the fact that there was a a reduction in face-to-face social interaction.

Arkansas Cannabis Legalization Progress

Cannabis advocates in Arkansas submitted more than 192,000 petition signatures and ballot titles to the secretary of state, surpassing the signature threshold by more than 100,000 signatures.

The signatures are the most important step to-date in the state's path towards legalization, the Arkansas Times reported.

The Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, but would not allow for the personal cultivation of the plant.

Recreational marijuana would be regulated in the state the way medical marijuana already is after voters approved it with 53% voting in favor of a statewide referendum in 2016.

Next, the state's Board of Election Commissioners has 30 days to determine whether or not to certify the amendment for the ballot.

Daniel Shults, director of the state board, has told the Times that he expects the body to make a decision when it meets in the first week of August.

Mysterious Death in U.K., Cannabis Related?

A 40-year old man was found dead in West Yorkshire, Britain and authorities in the U.K. are saying that a "rogue batch" of drugs could be responsible for the death.

Two other men were found with the deceased and taken to the hospital. They have been listed as "seriously ill," according to Metro UK.

"We are in the process of establishing what has happened here and cannot rule out that this tragic death and the illness suffered by these males were connected to a possible rogue batch of illegal drugs," an investigator said. "This may include so-called cannabis edible drugs."

Earlier this year in London, a 23-year-old was hospitalized with a 21 year-old friend after becoming sick immediately after eating gummies. The 23-year-old died on April 2.

A man was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid, but was not charged in the girl's death. It is unclear if these illnesses are directly tied to the cannabis edibles that were consumed.

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Recreational Drugs#Cannabis Legalization#Cannabis Cultivation#The United Nations Office#Unodc
TheStreet

China’s Challenge With Iron Ore

Iron ore prices have remained volatile since hitting a record high in May 2021. With uncertainties persisting on both the supply and demand side, price fluctuations look set to continue. Contents. China’s Iron Ore Dependency. China is the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, and despite being the third-largest...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian Makes Big and Deep Changes

Rivian ( (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report) is in the process of launching a major restructuring to become more "nimble" to weather a difficult period for the automotive industry and the global economy, according to an internal memo sent to employees on July 11 by chief executive officer RJ Scaringe.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Prime Day Shoppers: Hackers Are Ready To Steal Your Data

Amazon AMZN Prime's iconic two shopping days kicked off on Tuesday,giving cyber thieves a greater opportunity to steal information from consumers. Researchers at Avanan, a New York-based email security company, said hackers are preying on the popularity of Amazon Prime Day and have sent out phishing emails to nab personal and financial information of consumers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
TheStreet

On Reddit, Gen-Z, Millenials Blame Boomers for the Recession

Some were still children when the financial crisis hit the world in 2008. From that crisis, caused by the collapse of subprime mortgages, Gen Z and millennials often saw only images of Lehman Brothers employees leaving their offices in New York with their boxes in their hands or images of abandoned houses in the Midwest and Florida. At the time, social media had not yet become such an important part of our daily lives.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Fight Through Covid-Related Problems

The cruise industry has faced a perfect storm (so to speak) as it has operated ships at or close to full capacity during the pandemic. While vaccines have kept covid from causing serious illness, they have not eliminated the virus on cruise ships. That's even with all passengers age 12 and over plus all crew members being vaccinated and all passengers being tested for covid no more than two days before their sailings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Did a Huge Government Program Just Boost One Major Biotech Stock?

A colonoscopy is the most accurate way to screen for colon cancer, which is recommended for all individuals once they reach age 45. But it certainly isn't the most convenient or private. It involves, well, you know, an invasive procedure to check for cancerous and precancerous lesions in your colon.
SCIENCE
TheStreet

How Matcha Is Challenging the Coffee Market

Despite the fact that retail coffee prices keep on rising, some people still won't forego their daily trip to Dunkin' (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report or Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report for a cup of java. While there's not likely to be any drop in...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Uber Faces New and Serious Allegations

Uber's (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies Inc. Report, which is already facing bombshell revelations over its aggressive business practices, is now facing serious allegations in a new court case over its failure to protect women passengers. The company has been dealing with the leak of a wide range of confidential...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

McDonald's Puts Hacks, Deals, and DJs on the Menu

Summer means time outside, sun, beaches, maybe throwing a Frisbee, and, of course, crushing up an apple pie and putting it into your McFlurry. That may not be the first thing most people think of when it comes to summer, but McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has a number of promotions designed to put itself into the summer discussion.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy