Mayor to ask for authority to sign city agreements until interim is hired. During their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 6 pm, the Los Banos City Council will consider a few items on the agenda that residents might be interested in. Items C through E on the consent agenda allow the mayor to enter into various agreements and initiate contracts that normally would be executed by the city manager. But since there is no interim city manager, the mayor is increasingly acting as de-facto interim city manager.

LOS BANOS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO