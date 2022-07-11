ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

A Classy and Sexy Makeover

By Christopher Hopkins
thethreetomatoes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love Christopher Hopkins new makeover productions, called “The Power of Pretty®” and you’ll be wowed by this makeover. Meet Kim who is almost 60 and was ready to up her style to look classy and...

www.thethreetomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Britney Spears shares ‘different version’ of ‘Baby One More Time’

Britney Spears has shared a video of herself singing her 1998 hit “Baby One More Time” with altered lyrics.“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long,” Spears wrote on Friday (15 July), alongside the footage, in which she sings acapella and gives her lyrics an explicit do-over, belting out: “Give me a f***ing sign, hit me baby one more time.”She added in the caption: “Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of ‘Baby’.”Fans gushed over the video in the comments. “LEGEND,” wrote one person.“THIS IS A POP...
CELEBRITIES
hiphopnc.com

Erykah Badu Twerks on Stage With Megan Thee Stallion and the Internet Has Jokes

Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn’t one of them. Well, depending on who you ask. Ms. Erykah joined Megan Thee Stallion, who’s currently touring overseas, in Switzerland recently. In a clip posted by Meg, Badu gives her best twerk take, much to the delight of all the Hotties in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#The Makeover Guy#The Minnesota Orchestra
Vogue Magazine

Maria Sharapova Welcomes Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes. The tennis player and Paddle8 founder announced on Instagram that they have welcomed their first child, a son named Theodore. "The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," Sharapova wrote alongside a picture of herself and her husband cradling their newborn. Sharing their well-wishes in the comments section? The Women's Tennis Assocation—who wrote "Congrats, Maria!" (Sharapova is one of the handful of female tennis players who have completed a career Grand Slam.)
TENNIS
realitytitbit.com

The Chrisleys living in rental houses has fans assuming they Know Best

Chrisley Knows Best is back every Thursday night, showing us the ins-and-outs of Todd and Julie’s family lifestyle. The latest season suggests they were living in a rental home during filming – but why?. Although Chloe is nowhere to be seen, the family have gotten used to packing...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy