The 25 Best Hair Growth Shampoos of 2022, According to Experts

When you desperately want longer hair—maybe you're trying to grow out a short haircut , or maybe you're dealing with hair loss, a problem that affects 40 percent of women—looking in the mirror can get depressing and waiting can feel like an eternity. Thankfully, there are steps you can take to speed up hair growth, like taking nourishing hair vitamins and incorporating one of the best hair growth shampoos into your routine. But before you try to give your hair a nudge, it's important to understand what ingredients to look for and how to develop daily habits that consistently improve your hair growth and bring you closer to the mane of your dreams. To do that, we tapped the experts.

Can shampoo really make your hair grow?

Yes, but there are other practices you should consider adopting, too. Dr. Shani Francis, board-certified dermatologist and member of DevaCurl’s Expert Curl Council, says that to really speed up the process, you should supplement a hair growth shampoo with a diet rich in omega-3s, fiber, sulfur ("our hair has a lot of sulfur in its internal structure"), and protein. Foods like lean meats, leafy greens, nuts, beans, and fish fit the bill.

Most importantly, make sure you drink a lot of water. Francis recommends two liters a day if you want to see results. While most of this may seem like common knowledge, Dr. Francis adds, "It’s important to remember that our hair ends up receiving the 'leftovers' of the nutrients that our body needs."

Why Isn't My Hair Growing Quickly?

Dr. Antonella Tosti, a Fredric Brandt Endowed Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami and President of the American Hair Research Society, agrees. She points out that androgenetic alopecia—the most common cause of hair thinning in young women—"is often precipitated or aggravated by environmental factors that cause increased hair shedding, including systemic disorders, medications, and crash diets."

And if you're concerned that your diet, medications, and/or lifestyle are thwarting your hair growth, talk to your doctor. Dr. Jerry Shapiro , a dermatologist at the New York University School of Medicine who specializes in hair loss, adds that "stress is one of the main causes in young adults, and causes telogen effluvium (large number of follicles in resting phase)." Diets low in iron, zinc and Vitamin D, or low-calorie or protein-heavy diets, can also be responsible for hair loss, he says. In addition, "medications for acne containing vitamin A, antibiotics, antidepressants, birth control pills, steroids, and weight control pills can also produce hair loss."

Both Dr. Shapiro and Dr. Tosti advise patients to keep an eye on their central part line—if you notice a gradual widening of the line, your hair could be thinning. And if you're thinking of taking supplements to get the necessary nutrients, just don't overdo it. Francis explains: "What some people don’t realize is that most hair, skin, and nail supplements are multivitamins," she explains. "As with anything, balance is key."

What To Look For in a Hair Growth Shampoo

Francis recommends avoiding formulas with harmful sulfates that can strip your hair of the natural and essential oils that it needs. Sulfate-free shampoos offer "a cleansing experience that doesn't lather but is gentler for your hair," Francis says. "Other ingredients to avoid are parabens, silicones, and phthalates."

But what are these chemicals, and why are they so harmful? To find out, we checked in with Dr. Tosti and Dr. Shapiro. "Parabens are preservatives that have been proven to mimic estrogen and disrupt the delicate hormonal balance," explains Dr. Shapiro. "Sulfates usually dry or irritate the scalp and skin. Methylisothiazolinone (MI) is a preservative to avoid bacterial growth, but is a potent allergen. Phthalates are hidden in fragrances, but they are endocrine disruptors."

Dr. Tosti also emphasizes the importance of taking care of one's scalp and hair follicles, advising, "Ingredients I would avoid are a preservative named MCI/MI (Methylchloroisothiazolinone/Methylisothiazolinone), which can cause scalp inflammation and hair loss. I would also avoid UV filters, such as titanium dioxide nanoparticles and oxybenzone/benzophenone."

The Best Hair Growth Shampoos

OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

Celebrity stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew swears by this inexpensive option, which results in hair that looks super-thick and full. "The biotin and collagen pump up the volume on fine hair and leaves all textures with a beautiful shine," she says. "Most of all, its ingredients bring brittle hair back to life with new growth." Dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D. , also recommends this shampoo to her clients. "In terms of anti-inflammatory and strengthening shampoos, I recommend OGX, which is sulfate-free and less drying than many shampoos. The keratin proteins and argan oil strengthen the cuticle for stronger hair." Which means less breakage.

Nioxin Cleanser, System 1 Shampoo

It's impossible to talk about hair growth without bringing up this crowd favorite. If you have fine, thin hair, this shampoo is your best bet. "A classic standby and the OG shampoo for hair growth is Nioxin’s Shampoo," Kendall Dorsey , stylist to the stars (think: Teyana Taylor, Cardi B., Bella Hadid), confirms. "When you use it, you’ll feel a refreshing tingle, letting you know it’s working. It’s packed with vitamins, botanicals, SPF, and amino acids to help protect hair and promote healthy new growth." Stylist Michael Dueñas agrees. "Nioxin is fantastic for slowing temporary hair loss due to stress, environmental factors, and certain health issues," he says. Just in case you needed another expert's stamp of approval, stylist Kat Thompson also backs Nioxin, pointing out that customers can select a shampoo system based on the severity of their hair loss: "I’ve had many clients say they’ve noticed quick results when using it."

Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo

This formula contains two ingredients that Dr. Shapiro highly recommends: Niacinamide and caffeine. "Caffeine reverses the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the main hormone involved in hair loss. It is also known to increase blood circulation to the scalp and extend the anagen phase," he explains. "Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3, an essential nutrient that supports many cellular processes. It also plays an essential role in preventing inflammation."

Revita Shampoo For Thinning Hair by DS Laboratories

Doctors Tosti and Shapiro specifically recommend this shampoo for its antioxidant igredients, like apple polyphenol, ketoconazole, and zinc pyrithione. "Ketoconazole has antifungal properties and is clinically proven to fight the conversion of Testosterone to DHT," says Dr. Shapiro.

Revita.CBD Super Antioxidant Hair Stimulating CBD Shampoo

Another Revita shampoo that both Dr. Tosti and Dr. Shapiro recommend is this CBD-infused formula. "Broad Spectrum CBD is one of the most novel antioxidants," says Dr. Shapiro. "This non-psychotropic extract of the cannabis plant inhibits inflammation, sebum production, and DHT."

Marc Anthony Grow Long Caffeine Ginseng Shampoo

This drugstore favorite's active ingredient, caffeine, is designed to invigorate hair growth. "Caffeine stimulates hair growth and also counteracts the negative effects of androgens on the hair follicles," Dr. Tosti tells us. She also advises that antioxidants—which ginseng provides—"neutralize free radicals, which are unstable molecules produced in response to environmental triggers, such as sunlight, cigarette smoke, inflammatory scalp conditions, and pollution. Free radicals cause sebaceous gland hyperplasia and promote activity of alpha reductase enzymes and DHT formation. Antioxidants are very important to prevent scalp and hair aging and to maintain healthy hair."

Bosley BosDefense Color Safe Nourishing Shampoo

Bosley is known for their hair growth remedies and yes, the Bosley Hair Transplant, so it’s no surprise that their shampoo is a favorite amongst experts and users for hair growth. Certified trichologist Gretchen Friese says, “The Bosley shampoos and conditioners are formulated with biotin, niacin, and panthenol to help nourish and strengthen hair and encourage growth. It protects against thinning by removing build-up from the scalp surface, while cleansing hair of product build-up and pollution.”

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo

Taylor suggests incorporating this shampoo into your wash routine because it strengthens and restores the hair with the one-star ingredient. "Jamaican Black Castor Oil increases blood flow to the scalp, supplying nutrients to hair follicles, which speeds up hair growth," Taylor confirms.

Virtue Labs Flourish Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Celebrity hairstylist and Virtue Labs creative director Adir Abergel cautions against using hot tools if your goal is growth. If your thinning hair is preventing growth, he recommends this clinically tested and nourishing shampoo. “A healthy scalp is the start point for hair growth. Virtue Flourish is a brand new approach to address female hair loss that creates a more fertile ground for hair to grow by restoring the scalp, clearing the follicles, and improving microcirculation,” says Abergel. The ingredients also speak for themselves with peptides that help nourish the scalp and rice-based humectants that give hair a sleek finish without any of the weight of silicones. Also, it might seem counterproductive, but trimming your hair will actually help the growth process, Abergel explains: “If you wait too long between trims, your split ends will work themselves up and more breakage will occur.”

Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo for Blonde & Silver Hair

For blondes out there, celebrity stylist Christine Symonds recommends the iconic Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo from Clairol. You might be tempted to re-bleach brassy hair, but this shampoo helps with brassiness and avoids the damage of more bleach treatments. “The key factor in growing your hair out is refraining from causing any damaging factors." There are so many things you can do to prevent damage. Weekly masks and refreshing your color without invasive methods are a great start. This shampoo "is a great way to refresh and maintain your color without having to add more bleach and damage,” says Symonds.

Redken Extreme Length Shampoo

Another recommendation from Friese: The salon-favorite lengthening shampoo from Redken. “It is PH balanced and provides biotin for “length fortifying protection,” says Friese. Ideal for damaged hair, this shampoo is the first step in a routine that will strengthen and moisturize hair, while also cleaning it at the root.

Kérastase Resistance Length Strengthening Shampoo

Giovanni Vaccaro , celebrity hairstylist and artistic director of Glamsquad, believes that when it comes to repairing hair, it's essential to find a shampoo and conditioner that can penetrate the hair follicle, impart strength, and add moisture. "Recently, I've been loving Kérastase Resistance Length Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner. It's built with creatine and taurine, an amino acid that protects the hair fiber and scalp. In turn, your hair will definitely feel stronger and healthier." If you're looking for even more moisture, try the Resistance Length Strengthening Mask.

Evolis Professional Promote Shampoo

Dorsey says this is the very best shampoo for hair growth. Here's why: "It's specially formulated with a blend of actives and antioxidants such as baobab, rosa multiflora, and swertia chirata to block the production of FGF5, a protein that causes hair loss," he explains. "This line was developed by hair biologists and is backed by clinical results—I’ve seen the results for myself on clients, but it's nice to have science to prove it."

NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Repair Shampoo

"This is a fabulous option for those with scalp damage," says dermatologist Dendy Engelman . "The shampoo combines keratin, bamboo plant stem cells, argan oil, and prickly pear oil. And together, they protect from environmental damage, extend the anagen [active growth] phase of the cycle and condition, reducing frizz and fortifying healthy strands."

Davines Nourishing Shampoo

Cortney Crace, a stylist at New York-based Salon Suite Caroline, can testify to the magic of Davines' Naturaltech line. "The shampoo energizes with balancing properties in it that promotes hair circulation of the scalp," she explains. "Keeping it all in the same line for best results, use the conditioner ($37) on the mid-ends of your hair shaft, so the scalp does not get weighed down."

CR Lab Hair Loss Prevention Shampoo

Master trichologist and colorist Bridgette Hill knows the ins and outs of all things scalp health and wants to stress the importance of keeping a well-balanced hair care regimen and balanced lifestyle. "A single product [like shampoo] plays a small part in an overall regimen for combatting hair loss and thinning," says Hill. She praises CR Lab's Hair Loss Prevention Shampoo for its nourishing and strengthening properties. "It's designed to support the extension of the anagen [active growth] phase of the hair cycle. Essential oils also work to soothe and purify the scalp," she explains.

Rene Furterer TRIPHASIC Strengthening Shampoo

Hill suggests this strengthening shampoo to clients struggling with thinning hair; it instantly helps create a thick and luscious appearance. "This shampoo fortifies proteins at the base of the hair fiber to give the illusion of thicker, denser hair," she explains. "It also has active ingredients to support cellular turnover and is enriched with anti-inflammatory oils such as orange, rosemary, and lavender."

dp HUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse

Dermatologist Dendy Engelman recommends opting for a cleanser that works to simultaneously deliver nutrients while detoxing the scalp and follicle of harmful buildup. "This one isn’t technically a shampoo but can be used as a replacement for those that wash too often. I do it myself once a week, to mitigate flakes, balance pH levels and soften the scalp," says Engelman. "While removing oil from your skin, apple cider vinegar also helps to balance pH and keep your scalp and hair from becoming too oily or dry by balancing the production of sebum." The anti-inflammatory and acetic properties also help hairs grow out more easily, she explains.

Nexxus Clean and Pure Clarifying Shampoo

Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway , whose clients include Tessa Thompson and Zazie Beetz, recommends this purifying shampoo as a cost-friendly lifeline for dull and limp strands. "It revives your scalp and allows for a clear passageway for your hair to flourish," she explains.

Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse

"I hadn’t tried cold-pressed shampoo until this one, which gently cleanses and refreshes your hair. It also helps balance the pH levels in your hair and leaves it feeling shiny and healthy," recommends Redway.

Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Shampoo

"Mielle Organics Pomegranate Honey Shampoo purifies your hair without stripping it of its natural oils," says Redway. "This one is great for my girls in the type-four hair range. I also like to supplement Mielle Organics Healthy Hair Vitamin with Biotin in addition to the other vitamins I take daily. The biotin leads to healthy hair, nails, and skin."

TIGI Repair Shampoo

Celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons , who counts the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as his clients, is partial to this do-it-all shampoo. "There are two factors to consider when it comes to hair growth: the health of your scalp and the health of your strands themselves," he explains. "People with damaged hair tend to see more breakage, which translates to slower hair growth. This is my favorite shampoo to use for color-treated, chemically-processed, heat-damaged, or sun-exposed hair."

African Pride Moisturizing Shampoo Honey & Coconut Oil Shampoo

Dry hair = dull hair = unhealthy hair. The more moisture, the better for the long locks of your dreams. "This shampoo contains honey, which is a rich antioxidant that can prevent damage and keep your scalp healthy," says Taylor. "Additionally, honey is great to seal moisture into your hair, keeping it conditioned and preventing breakage, which slows hair growth."

Maui Moisture Detoxifying + Volcanic Ash Shampoo, 13 Oz

Celebrity stylist Nikki Nelms , who works with Zoë Kravitz, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi, and more, is a fan of this drugstore gem for a good reason. Nelms is also a huge proponent of a healthy, hydrated scalp for optimal hair growth. "Use a shampoo like Maui Moisture's Detoxifying + Volcanic Ash Shampoo because it has essential ingredients like ginger extract and aloe, which refresh the scalp and add hydration so that your hair will grow to its healthiest potential. It’s also important to be gentle with your hair throughout this journey and use tools like Goody Total Texture detangling paddle brush infused with mongongo oil to prevent excessive shedding.

Reverie CAKE Restorative Scalp Tonic

This all-natural all-star uses apple stem cells to promote hair growth and delay aged hair follicles. According to Cortney Crace , a stylist at New York-based Salon Suite Caroline, this is the best way to apply the serum for optimal results: "This is a restorative serum powered by active ingredients, like apple stem cells and hydrolyzed protein from the plant sweet white lupine. Part your hair in sections, pinch the dropper, and apply the product through your entire head, focusing on the scalp. Then, run your fingers through your scalp to shake it all in and spread the serum, keeping it at the scalp as a leave-in treatment. You can use this daily or as often as you shampoo. The best hair growth results happen in three to six months.”

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo

"I am also a big fan of Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair line," Giovanni adds. "It's cruelty-free, and 95 percent of the formula is naturally derived. The shampoo and conditioner have algae extract and biotin, which promote hair strength and elasticity. It also has a lovely feel that won't weigh your hair down."

Garnier Grow Strong Shampoo

Ashley Streicher, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Mandy Moore, is a fan of this drugstore gem. "This shampoo and conditioner fortify hair with a powerful dose of active fruit concentrate and ceramides," Streicher says. "The formula goes deep to fortify each strand from core to cuticle and reinforces hair’s natural substance from root to tip."

Rogaine 2% Minoxidil Topical Solution for Hair Thinning and Loss

When you hear "Rogaine," you might think "for men," but Dueñas says it's a huge help in creating a thicker and fuller hairline for women—and can stop hair loss and baldness. Dr. Engelman is also a fan of Rogaine and Ketoconazole, another over the counter option. In a study, researchers discovered that 2 percent of Ketoconazole shampoo increased the size and proportion of anagen hair follicles (hair that's in its growth phase).

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo

Tea tree, the star ingredient in this shampoo, is an ideal buildup buster. "Tea tree oil helps to clear the blockages in the pores, and helps to prevent dryness and itching," Dr. Engelman explains.

