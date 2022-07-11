ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the best Amazon Echo devices to buy on Prime day

By Mat Gallagher
 2 days ago

Amazon's Echo range has expanded rapidly in recent years to include not only an assortment of smart speakers but also the Echo Show models with screens and video calling capabilities.

If you're considering buying a new smart speaker, to either upgrade or expand your current collection, there's no better time to do it. Amazon devices such as the Echo and Echo Show always feature heavily among the best Prime Day deals , providing big discounts on both single products and bundles.

If you're looking for more smart home options, there's also the range of Amazon Fire Sticks for streaming, eero Wifi router and Blink security cameras to consider, among others. Below are some of the best deals on Echo devices available now. Also check out our wider Amazon devices deals piece for more products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKhtt_0gc6lCv900

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): was £49.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (save £30)
The latest version of Amazon's smallest smart speaker (if you exclude the Flex) got a huge bump in sound quality. This made the Echo Dot a valid option for a bedroom or kitchen speaker. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUZlV_0gc6lCv900

Echo Dot (4th gen) with clock: was £59.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (save £30)
An extra £10 might sound like a lot to add a clock face to the Echo Dot but it allows the device to replace your bedside or kitchen clock, ticking off two things in one. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAdYk_0gc6lCv900

Echo (4th gen): was £89.99, now £54.99 at Amazon (save £35)
The Echo is larger and offers more premium audio than the Echo Dot. With 39% off the list price, you can now find it for just a little over £50, bundled with a smart bulb. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tda8j_0gc6lCv900

Echo Show 5: was £74.99, now £34.99 at Amazon (save £40)
If you want to go one step up on the bedroom clock, the Echo Show is the answer. With its 5.5-inch screen, it can do so much more than just show the time. From video calls and viewing security cameras to news and weather. With a massive 53% off, it's an easy choice. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tG4wj_0gc6lCv900

Echo Show 8 (1st gen): was £99.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (save £40)
With its larger 8-inch screen, the Echo Show 8 becomes more practical for places like the kitchen, where you can view recipes, video and take video calls. The newer 2nd gen model has a better camera but if that doesn't matter to you, this earlier model is a bargain, especially at 40% off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QM8uZ_0gc6lCv900

Echo Show 10: was £239.99, now £189.99 at Amazon (save £50)
This is where things get serious. The Echo Show 10 boasts a significant 10.1-inch screen with a 13MP camera that can follow you around as you chat on video calls. You can also put that moving camera to use as a security cam when you're out of the house. With 21% off right now, the Echo Show 10 might not be cheap but it's certainly good value. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KywEt_0gc6lCv900

Echo Show 15: was £239.99, now £189.99 at Amazon (save £50)
Depending on your needs, the Echo Show 15 may suit more than the Echo Show 10. Both are the same price (and currently have the same discount) but while the 10 sits on the counter, the 15 is designed for that kitchen wall, becoming the core of all family arrangements. It also has a generous 15.6-inch screen, so there's plenty of real estate for photos, calendars or just watching shows. View Deal

