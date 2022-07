Lima residents learn how a little hard work and a green thumb can make difference in the city. The Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership, along with Mercy Health and Activate Allen County, held an open house at the Spring Street Community Garden. The garden has been around for around 20 years, and the public was able to see the efforts of the people who like to get their hands a little dirty. That includes 10 “Giving Gardens” for people in need just to come by and pick some fresh produce when it is ready. Some of the gardeners were on hand to talk to people not only about what they are growing in their little piece of land but why others need to try it too.

LIMA, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO