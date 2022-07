A commonly used weedkiller linked to cancer is appearing in more than 80% of urine samples from kids and adults in the U.S., according to a study. 'Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide in the country, yet until now we had very little data on exposure,' Alexis Temkin, toxicologist at the Environmental Working Group, said in a statement. 'Children in the U.S. are regularly exposed to this cancer-causing weedkiller through the food they eat virtually every day.'

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO