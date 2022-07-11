Back on stage: Acoustic Guitar Summit to perform in Wilsonville

Renowned guitarist Mark Hanson thrilled to play live shows with trio once again.

This article has been updated from its original version.

All these years later, it still gives him as much joy — maybe more.

Mark Hanson's career is more than 40 years old now. The years are adding up. So is the laundry list of accomplishments.

A member of the Acoustic Guitar Summit — a Portland-based guitar trio made up of three of the country's most prominent fingerstyle guitarists — Hanson's performed nationwide, once serenaded former President Barack Obama and has interviewed James Taylor during a stint as an editor at Frets magazine. His name is known internationally for his music and collection of guitar instruction manuals and DVDs. And for their contributions to Henry Mancini's Pink Guitar CD, he and fellow Summit member Doug Smith won a Grammy in 2005.

There's more. Yet, Hanson contends, little makes him as jubilant as performing live does, and with COVID-19 in retreat, he's relishing its return.

"It's really good that live performance is happening again," he said. "Something was missing with Zoom performances. There's a good quote from Terry Robb (the third member of the Summit), he said, 'Mark, I did a live gig. And I heard applause and I didn't know what it was.'"

Hanson performs solo — as do Smith and Robb , who are renowned in their own rights — as well as alongside his wife Greta Pedersen, and with the trio. A West Linn resident, Hanson and the trio will be performing close to home on Friday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meridian United Church of Christ in Wilsonville as part of the Wilsonville Summer Performance Series hosted by the Wilsonville Arts and Culture Council.

"It's a wonderful venue," Hanson said. "The acoustics are great and we're very comfortable playing there."

The genesis of Hanson's love for music began with his mother. She was a church organist and the interest worked its way down to him. In his younger years, he took five years of piano lessons and five of clarinet. Both instruments forced him to use all 10 of his fingers independently, making it an instinctive transition to guitar.

"I was always diverse in my interests," said Hanson, who attended Stanford to study engineering. "But music was always there. I was always involved in a group in high school or singing group in college."

Like his favorite artists at the time, John Lennon and The Beatles, he crafted his style by borrowing techniques and styles from others. To this day, watching the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show remains one of Hanson's fondest memories.

"I think artists in general train by, first of all, being enthused and thrilled and inspired by the great artists who have come before," he said. "You learn your craft by imitating them, copying them. And if you copy enough artists from different styles and then you work with it, then stuff starts coming out your own way."

When he moved with his family to West Linn in 1994, Hanson, already a decorated solo artist, was working on a Christmas album. With it set to release, but no local following to speak of due to the recent move, he phoned two connections he'd made in the industry: Smith and Robb.

Soon enough, Hanson, Smith, Robb and a fourth member, Paul Chasman, joined up for their first of what would become countless concerts, performing at the Aladdin Theater. From there, the Acoustic Guitar Summit was born and has since blossomed (Chrisman left in 2004 to pursue a writing career).

When the trio members perform solo, they'll often incorporate vocals. When they perform as a group, the songs seldom include singing. Because each possesses a mastery of fingerstyle guitar, they're able to play off each other in an improvisational, jazz-like way.

"Each one of us plays the guitar really in the manner of a piano," Hanson said. "We have a melody, and we have a bassline, and we have harmony notes coming out of the middle. Then we meld that together with the three of us so that the composite sound is orchestral."

The combination of multiple guitars allows them to pull a richness and fullness out of their sound. Hanson likens it to a grand piano.

In its early years, the group spent much of its time performing in the Bay Area, which served as a training ground for the burgeoning trio.

"It would require you to work at your music, at your art, and continue to create new pieces or new arrangements and then practice the art of being in front of an audience and being able to work with them and retain them, keep them interested," he said.

Now, the Summit's music can be heard on national television on Martha Stewart Living and Late Night with Conan O'Brien, in the films "Twister" and "Moll Flanders," and on the National Public Radio shows "Echoes" and "West Coast Live." The trio's music has been licensed for syndicated TV and radio broadcasts, as well as regional and national advertising campaigns.

As the Summit picked up in notoriety, Hanson continued his solo work in the background. To date, four of his titles have been named to the Top 100 acoustic music publications by Acoustic Guitar magazine.

Hanson has extended his reach to a multitude of corners within the industry. He's learned, he's taught, and now he's soaking up every moment he can as a performer.

He doesn't plan to stop any time soon.

"I'm smiling all the time because I'm having such fun," Hanson said. "And the music is good. It's really good for my soul."

To learn more about Hanson and his work, visit his website .

{loadposition sub-article-02}