ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Euro 2022: NI not good enough to challenge top nations yet, says boss Kenny Shiels

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels has said his team are not yet good enough to compete against the top nations. They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Austria in the second game of Euro 2022 - their first-ever major tournament. Having lost their opening Group A match 4-1 to Norway,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Magill
Person
Kenny Shiels
Person
Katharina Naschenweng
BBC

Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool: What did we learn from Bangkok friendly?

Erik ten Hag's reign as Manchester United manager got off to the perfect start with a 4-0 thrashing over Liverpool in Bangkok. The Dutchman said he was "satisfied" after the friendly win but warned not to "overestimate" the result against their fierce rivals saying Jurgen Klopp played "three teams" during the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Than Us#England#Group
BBC

Transfer news: PSG turn down Ronaldo's offer to sign

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to Paris St-Germain in an attempt to play alongside Lionel Messi, after saying he wants to leave Manchester United.(Le Parisien, via Express), external. But PSG have turned down the chance of signing Ronaldo as they do not have enough space on their wage bill...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Carvalho debut a 'bittersweet moment'

New Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho says his debut was a "bittersweet moment" after the Reds suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok. The 19-year-old played the first 30 minutes in a central midfield role, hitting the post with a close-range effort. "From the first day in training and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tour de France stage 12: Pidcock wins maiden stage with Froome third

Tom Pidcock has just been asked when he knew he had won today's stage on Alpe d'Huez and replied: "honestly, only with 800m to go." I didn't really know what to do. I kept going because I didn't want to get caught. I honestly don't know if I went too hard or whatever, but actually I paced it really well.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Newcastle exploring Eurovision host bid - council

Newcastle has offered to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. It is one of a number of cities putting their names forward after organisers revealed last month they were in talks with the BBC to potentially bring the event to the UK. The city council has now confirmed it...
WORLD
BBC

Cardiff: Archaeological dig uncovers earliest house in city

An archaeological dig has uncovered what could be the earliest house found in Cardiff. Volunteers and archaeologists from the Caerau and Ely Rediscovering (CAER) Heritage Project, found a clay pot which could be about 3,000 years old. The group were looking for the missing link between the late Iron Age...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Personetics provide personalized insights to regional bank customers partners with Japan’s leading innovator in digital banking, iBank

FUKUOKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with iBank Marketing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group and widely recognized as Neobank in Japan. By adding Personetics’ capabilities to its offerings for regional banks, iBank with the support of TIS, a leading systems integrator in Japan, intends to help more of Japan’s regional banks move to the digital space and bring a digitalized banking experience to more Japanese bank customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005097/en/ iBank is one of Japan’s most innovative Neobank, with a mission to enhance customers’ daily lives with digital banking services. As a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group (FFG), one of Japan’s largest regional banks, iBank will work with Personetics in a B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) business model to partner with other regional banks in Japan. By partnering with Personetics and TIS, iBank intends to help its Japan regional bank partners offer advanced hyper-personalization capabilities, but without requiring individual deployments from the other banks.
BUSINESS
BBC

Battle of Waterloo skeletons uncovered in Belgium

Skeletons of soldiers who died at the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium in 1815 have been unearthed by archaeologists. Experts say the discoveries are "incredibly rare" on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more. Teams found remains of humans and horses in the dig, which...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy