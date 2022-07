General Hospital alum Steve Burton has joined a brand new soap opera show that is coming back for a second season later this month. According to Deadline, Burton will appear in Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem when the show returns on July 11. Burton spent the majority of his soap career starring as Jason Morgan on General Hospital from 1991 to 2012 and then again from 2017 to 2021. He also portrayed Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2017.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO