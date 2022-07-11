ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fives to supply equipment to Nucor’s new West Virginia steel plant

thefabricator.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFives has received a contract for a recoiling and inspection line to support automotive applications at the new Nucor steel plant in...

www.thefabricator.com

Comments / 1

WBOY 12 News

West Virginia gas prices are dropping slower than national average

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United States has seen a welcomed drop in gas prices over the past month, but the prices seem to be dropping more slowly in West Virginia. According to AAA, as of Wednesday, the national average price of regular gas per gallon was $4.63, down two cents from Tuesday, 15 cents from last week and 38 cents from a month ago.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
ABC11 Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Chicken rides boogie board down flooded West Virginia road

It's no joke. After heavy rain and severe weather in West Virginia, Jonathan Koerber recorded video of a chicken hanging ten on a board slowly drifting down a flooded street. Evidently Koerber's kids were the first to try boarding through the water, but it was not deep enough for them. So their neighbor chimed in that it might be deep enough for one of their chickens to surf.
ANIMALS
thefabricator.com

BLM Group USA hires regional sales manager for Northwest

BLM Group USA, a manufacturer of tube and flat sheet processing systems in Novi, Mich., has appointed Zachary Morrison as regional sales manager for Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Morrison has worked in sales for laser technology and machine builders, most recently serving as sales engineer for Bystronic and as account...
NOVI, MI
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces award of University Avenue to Campus Drive widening project near West Virginia University; a Roads to Prosperity project

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has approved the bid award for a major project to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion near West Virginia University in Morgantown. Much of the funding for the project comes from bond sales through Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians impacted by COVID-19 can get utility help via Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program continues to financially aid residents with late mortgages, past-due utilities, property taxes, homeowners insurance and other housing costs. Who qualifies? Homeowners could receive program assistance if they have been financially affected by COVID-19 and meet other qualifications. Applicants without a mortgage may also qualify for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grist

What happened to the ‘war on coal’ in West Virginia?

When you come down around the bend in the road that runs along the Coal River, a pickup riding your tail because you’re not inclined to take hairpin turns at 60 miles an hour, you’ll arrive at the house where Junior Walk grew up, where his parents still reside. Eunice, West Virginia, is not much more than a row of bungalows that sit with their backs right up against the road and their front doors maybe a hundred feet from the freezing-cold Coal River. Walk’s sister Natasha and her partner and baby live in the same stretch of homes, and he himself owns a house two doors down. But his roof is falling in and the cost to fix it is more than the house itself is worth, so he’s “giving it back to nature.” There are three junk cars in his yard pending sale to John at the gun and pawn shop in the next town over, once a suitable price is agreed upon.
ECONOMY
WBOY 12 News

18 WV counties are in economic distress, ARC says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will be home to new missile integration facility

Northrop Grumman Corp. plans to build a new missile integration facility in West Virginia. The company announced plans last week to build the 113,000-square-foot facility to increase its capacity to deliver weapons to meet warfighter needs. Northrop Grumman Defense Systems said the facility would design missiles quickly and affordably to meet increasing customer demand. The […]
MILITARY
Metro News

Ohio company acquires Stonerise Healthcare facilities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio-based transitional care system has agreed to acquire Stonerise Healthcare Transitional Care’s facilities in West Virginia and Ohio. CommuniCare Health Services offers multiple services, including nursing rehabilitation, long-term care and assisted living. The company has facilities in West Virginia and six other states. The...
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

Northrop Grumman plans new missile integration facility

ROCKET CENTER, WV (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. plans to build a new missile integration facility in West Virginia. The company announced plans last week to build the 113,000–square–foot (10,498 square–meter) facility to increase its capacity to deliver weapons to meet warfighter needs. “Our new missile...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WBOY 12 News

Road project approved for downtown Morgantown near WVU

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers in downtown Morgantown might soon see some relief from the traffic near West Virginia University. Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday that he approved the bid award for a widening project for one of the main roads in the area, which will improve traffic flow and relieve congestion. “Morgantown is a busy […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Top 10 most listened to artists from West Virginia

(WOWK) — When most people think of West Virginia music, they think of country music, but some of the most listened to come from other genres, like soul, metal and rock. Using Spotify and ranking the list from people who were born or grew up in West Virginia, here are the top 10 most listened […]
MUSIC

