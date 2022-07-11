AIDA-America hosts Servo Symposium

CINCINNATI — A mirror that's been sitting in storage at an Ohio museum for more than 50 years is finally revealing her secret. The Cincinnati Arts Museum said in a news release that last spring, its Curator of East Asian Art, Dr. Hou-mei Sung, was researching a mirror that's been with the museum since 1961 when she made quite the discovery.
Berry picking is well underway across the area. Whether it’s a longstanding family tradition or a spontaneous weekend trip, berry picking and summertime go hand-in-hand. “We have a lot of repeat customers, people who come out year after year,” said Cathy Pullins, one of the owners of the family owned and operated Champaign Berry Farm in Urbana.
DARKE COUNTY— U.S. Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Thursday that $3.7 Million in new funding will be distributed for Ohio airports under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including the Darke County Airport. Portman applauded the announcement that two Ohio airports are set to receive grants made available...
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — In the early summer heat, Jon Branstrator’s farm is awash with color and life. His rows of corn rise knee-high as his soybean fields cover the ground in green, but his favorite features are what he calls his amber waves of grain, the acres and acres of bright yellow wheat and rye, towering as tall as him.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can have a colorful, high-flying experience July 15-16. Hot air balloons are back in Middletown. Sean Askren, organizer of The Ohio Challenge talks about the event's return and what's new this year.
If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
INDIANAPOLIS — Pam Rodgers of Richmond had a lifelong bad habit of biting her nails, so she started wearing nail polish to break it. “Nothing like nursing school to make you realize that it’s really gross,” said Rodgers, now a full-time nurse practitioner. “I quickly discovered there were more colors I wanted that I couldn’t find, so I did some research and started making my own.”
The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
The City of Dayton has approved a redevelopment project for the former Good Samaritan Hospital location. Tuesday evening, members of the city’s planning board voted 5 - 1 approving the proposal for a new facility that will house a YMCA and six other non-profits at Salem and Philadelphia avenues.
Gary C. Ferguson, of 308 S. William Street, is the next winner of the Springfield Community Beautification Committee Home of the Week Award this season, according to Chairman Marianne L. Nave. Co-Chairman W. Duane Sims chose this home for the award. The CBC is conducting its 57th annual Home Beautification...
MIAMISBURG — The 2022 GREAT Float, a celebration of the Great Miami River, is taking place today along the Great Miami River, according to a news release. It is a five-mile paddle from West Carrollton to Miamisburg with over 100 participants in canoes, kayaks and other human-powered craft. It...
Ohio residents with a sweet tooth will soon have a new place to satisfy their cravings. Crumbl Cookies will celebrate its grand opening in Beavercreek on July 15th from 8 am until midnight. The gourmet cookie shop will be located at 2260 N. Fairfield Road.
This story was part of a year-long series about Dayton’s history published in the Dayton Daily News throughout 1963. We’ll be republishing some of those stories to help our readers learn more about the city’s past. The Dayton story begins with the arrival of settlers from Cincinnati...
An upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton is bringing back their executive chef’s fondest memory by hosting a three-course cochinita dinner with an optional wine pairing on Wednesday, July 20. “I can remember running around my grandparents’ house in Chixchulub with all my cousins,” said Sueño Executive Chef Jorge...
Whether you like them plain, salted or seasoned, one thing is for sure — you can never have too many fries. Here are the top three winners in the 2021 Best of Dayton French Fries contest:. The burger chain has freshly made boardwalk-style fries that customers can dress up...
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has moved from medium to high for the week of July 1 through July 7. Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has seen their case numbers going up steadily since June. Health officials said people letting their guards down and summer gatherings may be adding to the […]
OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
