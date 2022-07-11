Port of Caddo-Bossier reaches barge milestone

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Port of Caddo-Bossier marked a major milestone over the weekend. Port employees offloaded the 200th barge carrying steel coils for Vulcraft-Texas, a division of Nucor. Barges containing steel coils began arriving from Nucor’s...
Group 1 Automotive, one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, acquired three dealerships and a collision center located in Shreveport, Louisiana. The dealerships, including Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Volvo brands, were bought from Holmes European Motors. Group 1 already owns two franchises in Shreveport, representing the Ford and Lincoln brands.
Site preparation of the 235-acre greenfield facility in Plain Dealing is underway and expected to be complete by Q3 2023. Governor John Bel Edwards announced the start of construction Monday on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in northwest Louisiana.
The Houston company behind the massive Driftwood LNG project in southwest Louisiana has agreed to pay $125 million to expand its natural gas holdings in the Haynesville Shale in northwest Louisiana. Tellurian Inc., through its Tellurian Production LLC subsidiary, struck a preliminary deal with EnSight IV Energy Partners LLC and...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another round of talks over a liquor law is on the table for next week. That's after the city council failed to repeal a 1994 ordinance that now threatens to shut down dozens of stores. Councilman Grayson Boucher will chair a Public Safety Committee meeting next Wednesday...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) sponsored an Apprenticeship Career Fair in Shreveport Wednesday. Those attending could register for an apprenticeship program. “Registered apprenticeships prove their importance time and time again by helping Louisiana meet our workforce needs. These careers will prove critical in so many ways, but...
(The Center Square) – Construction is underway on a new lumber production facility in Plain Dealing after Louisiana officials inked a development deal that includes help with workforce recruitment and tax breaks. Teal Jones Group, a Canadian forestry products company, broke ground on a 235-acre greenfield facility at a...
The drama surrounding the recycling proposal for Shreveport is heating up again. The woman who owns C. Edwards Concepts has sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins indicating she is planning to sue the city. Who Got the Letter from Charlette Edwards?. Edwards also sent the letter to Councilman John...
STONEWALL, La. – Few topics get hotter on the North DeSoto Residents Forum than when the electricity goes out. For some, true or not, it seems to be quite frequently. But help appears to be on the way. AEP-SWEPCO leaders spread out a display of color-coded maps Wednesday afternoon...
The left continues to demonstrate that there are no depths too low that they will not stoop to to push their liberal agenda. The latest disgusting attempt is to use our school children's nutrition to manipulate you to support biological males being allowed to go into girls bathrooms, and vice-versa.
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Thunderstorms rolling through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday caused road closures from fallen trees and knocked out phone lines in some places. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department made a statement on Facebook a little before 10:00 p.m. to let the public know the phone lines...
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of reducing the further expansion of giant salvinia. The department said the drawdown will additionally benefit fisheries production by improving aquatic habitat and reducing the amount...
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana abortion clinic plans to resume abortions on Thursday after a state judge who took over a legal challenge to the state’s abortion ban granted a new temporary restraining order blocking the law. East Baton Rouge District Judge Don Johnson on Tuesday granted...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The would-be startup recycler who's failed to provide a performance bond has issued something else to the city -- her plan to sue. Charlette Edwards, president of C. Edwards Concepts, sent a 15-page letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins, the City of Shreveport and Councilman John Nickelson. She...
Louisiana Man Dies in Boating Incident After Floatation Device Fails to Inflate. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on July 11, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred on July 10 in Caddo Parish. Elvis Edwards, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was recovered deceased...
