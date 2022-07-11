ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Port of Caddo-Bossier reaches barge milestone

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. -- The Port of Caddo-Bossier marked a major milestone over the weekend. Port employees offloaded the 200th barge carrying steel coils for Vulcraft-Texas, a division of Nucor. Barges containing steel coils began arriving from Nucor’s...

cbtnews.com

Group 1 Automotive buys 3 more dealerships and 1 collision center in Louisiana

Group 1 Automotive, one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, acquired three dealerships and a collision center located in Shreveport, Louisiana. The dealerships, including Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Volvo brands, were bought from Holmes European Motors. Group 1 already owns two franchises in Shreveport, representing the Ford and Lincoln brands.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

La. Workforce Commission sponsors Apprenticeship Career Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) sponsored an Apprenticeship Career Fair in Shreveport Wednesday. Those attending could register for an apprenticeship program. “Registered apprenticeships prove their importance time and time again by helping Louisiana meet our workforce needs. These careers will prove critical in so many ways, but...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Canadian lumber company expands into Louisiana

(The Center Square) – Construction is underway on a new lumber production facility in Plain Dealing after Louisiana officials inked a development deal that includes help with workforce recruitment and tax breaks. Teal Jones Group, a Canadian forestry products company, broke ground on a 235-acre greenfield facility at a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Canadian company building $110M sawmill in Louisiana

PLAIN DEALING, La. (AP) — A Canadian forestry products company has begun work on a $110 million sawmill in northwest Louisiana, officials said Monday. The Teal Jones Group bought sawmills in Antlers, Oklahoma; Kinsale and Martinsville, Virginia; and Liberty, Mississippi, between 2013 and 2021, but this will be the first it has built in the United States, a spokesman said in an email Monday.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Recycling Contractor Threatens to Sue Shreveport

The drama surrounding the recycling proposal for Shreveport is heating up again. The woman who owns C. Edwards Concepts has sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins indicating she is planning to sue the city. Who Got the Letter from Charlette Edwards?. Edwards also sent the letter to Councilman John...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

SWEPCO holds open house to provide information on electric upgrades

STONEWALL, La. – Few topics get hotter on the North DeSoto Residents Forum than when the electricity goes out. For some, true or not, it seems to be quite frequently. But help appears to be on the way. AEP-SWEPCO leaders spread out a display of color-coded maps Wednesday afternoon...
STONEWALL, LA
KTAL

Storms cause outages, closures across the ArkLaTex

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Thunderstorms rolling through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday caused road closures from fallen trees and knocked out phone lines in some places. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department made a statement on Facebook a little before 10:00 p.m. to let the public know the phone lines...
MARION COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Lake Bistineau drawdown will reduce giant salvinia

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of reducing the further expansion of giant salvinia. The department said the drawdown will additionally benefit fisheries production by improving aquatic habitat and reducing the amount...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Proposed recycler plans to sue City of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The would-be startup recycler who's failed to provide a performance bond has issued something else to the city -- her plan to sue. Charlette Edwards, president of C. Edwards Concepts, sent a 15-page letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins, the City of Shreveport and Councilman John Nickelson. She...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LDWF schedules drawdown for Lake Bistineau

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of reducing the further expansion of giant salvinia. The drawdown will additionally benefit fisheries production by improving aquatic habitat and reducing the amount of organic matter on...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

