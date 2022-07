NEW ORLEANS - The tropical disturbance along the northern Gulf Coast is unlikely to develop much more. It's currently a trough of low pressure stretching from the Louisiana coast to the Florida Panhandle. With its close proximity to land, it has likely run out of time and water to develop much more. It will help enhance daily downpours across the region, especially near the coast. Street flooding is possible in the region.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO