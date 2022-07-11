ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The state of voting: July 11, 2022

By Our Staff
thefulcrum.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekly update summarizing legislative activity affecting voting and elections is powered by the Voting Rights Lab. Sign up for VRL’s weekly newsletter here. The Voting Rights Lab is tracking 2,183 bills so far this session, with 578 bills that tighten the rules governing voter access or election administration and 1,040...

thefulcrum.us

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court will hear Republicans' bid to increase state authority over election laws in case with massive implications for 2024

The Supreme Court will hear a case that could potentially give state legislatures virtually unchecked power over how they run their elections, it was announced on Thursday. A decision bears potentially massive implications for the upcoming presidential race. The case, Moore v. Harper, is focused on North Carolina Republican lawmakers'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Local
Wisconsin Government
US News and World Report

Trump Again Lashes Out at Jan. 6 Committee as Panel Breaches His Inner Circle

Former President Donald Trump railed against the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol again on Tuesday, ahead of a hearing that’s expected to focus on his inner circle’s ties to far-right militia groups. [. Read:. Jan. 6 Committee Aims to Connect Far-Right Groups, Trump...
POTUS
Fox News

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance of...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“Radical power grab”: New Supreme Court case could allow right-wingers to ignore voting right laws

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As SCOTUS-watchers scrambled to stay abreast of a rush of rulings affecting climate, immigration, Indigenous rights, and other policy areas, the nation's highest court on Thursday said it would hear oral arguments this October in a case involving a controversial legal theory that one advocacy group says is "threatening the future of voting rights."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Doug Ducey
Slate

How the President Could Counter a Rogue Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was really on one this term. It established a constitutional right to concealed carry for gun owners. Native Americans lost some important sovereignty rights. The justices OK’d prayer on a school football field. They ruled that even if a prisoner has proved their innocence, they may have to stay behind bars anyway. And on the final day of the term, the court restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases—and the justices then announced a few of the cases they’ll hear next year, including one that just might change the way elections are run in this country. If you thought all this was bad enough, Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern is here to tell you it’s only beginning: “Every June for the rest of your life is going to be like this or worse.” On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Stern about the ideas being suggested for how to reform the Supreme Court, and why the Biden administration hasn’t yet considered them, even given this year’s explosive term. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Supreme Court takes up new bombshell elections case

The United States Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it will consider a case that could dramatically change how federal elections are conducted by reviewing the “independent state legislature” theory, which would give state legislatures the authority to set rules for federal elections even if those rules violated state constitutions or helped facilitate partisan gerrymandering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Voter Registration#Politics State#Election State#Vrl#H B 2243
Salon

SCOTUS upholds Louisiana GOP map despite two courts finding that it violates the Voting Rights Act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Civil rights advocates on Tuesday decried the U.S. Supreme Court's reinstatement of Louisiana's Republican-drawn congressional map, which a federal judge said will cause "irreparable harm" to Black voters in the 2022 midterm elections and likely violates the Voting Rights Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Rips Ranked-Choice Voting in Alaska—a 'Moderating Force' in Australia

Former President Donald Trump bashed ranked-choice voting systems during a Saturday rally in Anchorage, Alaska. His comment came during a tirade against Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski, who is one of the handful of GOP lawmakers who voted to convict him during his second impeachment trial last year. In addition to admonishing her as a "RINO," which is an acronym for "Republican in name only," Trump alleged that she was responsible for the state adopting ranked-choice voting, according to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
ANCHORAGE, AK
CBS LA

Newsom continues to criticize GOP leaders during trip to DC

Gov. Gavin Newsom continued to attack restrictive laws in Republican-led states while accepting an award in Washington D.C. on Wednesday."I do believe education is under assault in ways I've never experienced in my lifetime," he said. Newsom was invited to D.C. Wednesday for pouring billions into California's education system but he also took the opportunity to criticize Republicans in states like Florida, where the state's GOP Governor, Ron DeSantis signed off on laws banning or limiting speech on subjects like critical race theory, sexual orientation and gender identity."Back in the good ole days, back in the 90s, back in the black...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person, dealing a defeat to Democrats who said the decision would make it harder to vote in the battleground state.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Alaska’s U.S. House top-four primary is on Aug. 16

A top-four primary will take place on Aug.16, 2022, in Alaska’s At-Large Congressional District to determine which four candidates will run in the district’s general election on Nov. 8, 2022. All candidates will appear on the same ballot with their affiliations listed next to their names. The general...
ALASKA STATE
Vice

We Can’t Save Democracy Just by Voting

The Supreme Court's recent string of decisions can be best understood as a reactionary assault on democracy: overturning Roe, erasing the line between church and state, clipping the EPA’s ability to curb emissions, poking holes in the Fourth Amendment, opening the door to eviscerate same-sex marriage and access to birth control, and positioning itself to legitimize a legal theory that would let states disregard national election outcomes.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Previewing U.S. House general elections

Elections to the United States House of Representatives will take place on November 8, 2022. The seats of all 435 representatives are up for election this year, along with the seats of five of the six non-voting members of the U.S. House. Democrats maintained their majority in the in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy