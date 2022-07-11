Meet the Undateables: Natalie and Kevin

Despite the ubiquity of dragon rolls and cavalcades of warm rice, the L.A. sushi scene is full of Edomae-style restaurants, with quite possibly no better example than Sushi Kaneyoshi. Hidden away in a Little Tokyo basement, this relative newcomer first debuted in August 2020. The first independent project of Yoshiyuki Inoue, Kaneyoshi draws upon his years of experience at the two Michelin star Sushi Ginza Onodera, one star Mori Sushi and several other excellent counters in the South Bay and Japan. Similar to other sushi chefs during quarantine, Inoue offered immaculate, labor-intensive chirashi boxes containing artfully arranged slices of fish. Each one is prepared using aging and curing methods that date back to the Edo period—hence the term “Edomae.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO