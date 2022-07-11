ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings re-sign forwards Carl Grundstrom, Lias Andersson

newyorkcitynews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Kings re-signed forwards Carl Grundstrom and Lias Andersson on Monday. Grundstrom's is a two-year deal worth $2.6 million and...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Sign David Perron to Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. During his 15-year NHL career, the 34-year-old has played for 5 different teams, he’s been traded 3 times, and he’s been selected in one expansion draft. Despite his journey across the league, this marks the first time that he signed a contract with a team other than the St. Louis Blues. In total, he signed five times with the Blues, including the deal he just completed, a four-year, $16 million contract.
DETROIT, MI
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers may sign Ryan Lindgren’s brother Charlie as next backup

The New York Rangers need a new backup goalie now that they’ve traded Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. Two pending UFA targets that were expected to be high on Chris Drury’s wishlist may be going elsewhere. According to Elliotte Friedman, Thomas Greiss is heading to the St. Louis Blues and Martin Jones may be signing with the Seattle Kraken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Red Wings sign Marco Kasper to entry-level contract

Kasper, 18, was selected by the Red Wings in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, held at Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8, and is currently participating at Detroit's Development Camp from July 10-14 at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound center spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden's top professional league. Kasper also recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. He helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper racked up 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle's under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Bruins sign free agent Vinnie Lettieri to two-way contract

The Boston Bruins have made a couple depth moves on the first official day of free agency Wednesday. The latest addition is Vinni Lettieri, who has signed a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL salary cap hit of $750,000. Lettieri is a 27-year-old forward who plays center and on the...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Coyotes Sign Fischer to One Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Christian," said Armstrong. "He is a hard-working forward and a great...
GLENDALE, AZ
Sportsnaut

New York Rangers trade Patrik Nemeth to Coyotes for Ty Emberson

The New York Rangers traded veteran defenseman Patrik Nemeth and two draft picks to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for prospect Ty Emberson. The Coyotes acquired a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round pick. Emberson, 22, was a third-round selection by Arizona in 2018. The...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lias Andersson
NHL

Red Wings sign Dominik Kubalik to two-year contract

Kubalik, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals (5th), 17 assists (T7th), 32 points (7th) and 161 shots (4th) in 78 games. During his first campaign with the Blackhawks and first pro season in North America in 2019-20, Kubalik led all NHL rookies with 30 goals, recording 46 points (30-16-46), 16 penalty minutes and plus-two rating in 68 games en route to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also went on to chip in eight points (4-4-8) in nine postseason games for Chicago during his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Flyers sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo to two-year contract

Defenseman acquired from Hurricanes at the NHL Draft inks deal worth $5M AAV. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $5M, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. DeAngelo, 26 (10/24/1995),...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Stanley Cup Playoff#The Los Angeles Kings#The New York Rangers
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Nemeth & Two Draft Picks from Rangers for Emberson

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired defenseman Patrik Nemeth, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Ty Emberson. The 30-year-old Nemeth tallied 2-5-7 with 28 penalty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy